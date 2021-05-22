Home / Creative Products / Toys

15 Architectural Model Kits Perfect for People Who Love Building Things

By Samantha Pires on May 22, 2021
15 Architecture Model Kits for Designers Who Love Puzzles

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Did you build a lot of LEGO sets growing up? Or, maybe you preferred creating your own designs with Lincoln Logs or other fun building blocks. From them, you may have developed a love for building things and coming up with unique creations. My Modern Met has collected a list of 15 great architecture model kits that will awaken your inner child and help you to unlock your creativity.

Some of the items on this list feature replica kits of famous buildings around the world like the Rome Colosseum, the Eiffel Tower, or the Burj Khalifa. These sets will make perfect gifts for architects and architecture lovers in your life. Once you’re done sharing a fun night putting the model kit together, you get a great display piece for your bookshelf.

If you consider yourself a master puzzler who has completed tons of replica kits, we have also included building kits designed to allow you to be a bit more creative. This Architecture Model Kit, for instance, comes with plenty of high-quality materials that you can customize to create your dream modern home.

Scroll down to get started building.

Here are 15 great architecture model kits for people who love building things.

Osaka Castle Metal Model Kit

Castle Metal Model Kit

Fascinations | $16.95

 

Rome Colosseum Replica Kit

Rome Colosseum Replica Kit

CubicFun | $19.99

 

Temple of Athena Metal Model Kit

Temple of Athena Metal Model Kit

Microworld | $27.99

 

Eiffel Tower Architecture Model

Eiffel Tower Architecture Model Kit

Decorlife | $21.99

 

Dubai Burj Khalifa Building Kit

Dubai Burj Khalifa Building Kit

CubicFun | $40.99

 

Big Ben Micro Building Set

Big Ben Micro Building Set

dOvOb | $46.99

 

Saint Paul’s Cathedral Model Kit

Saint Paul’s Cathedral Model Kit

CubicFun | $49.99

 

Notre Dame de Paris Church Model Kit

Notre Dame de Paris Church Model Kit

CubicFun | $59.99

 

Wanchun Pavilion of Jingshan Park Model Kit

Wanchun Pavilion of Jingshan Park Model Kit

CHUKER | $83.36

 

Guggenheim Museum Scale Model Kit

 

LEGO Empire State Building

LEGO Empire State Building

LEGO | $98.99

 

A-Frame Cabin Kit

A-Frame Cabin Kit

Blick | $148.38

 

Farnsworth House Scale Model Kit

 

Architecture Model Kit

Architecture Model Kit

Blick | $389

 

LEGO Taj Mahal

LEGO Taj Mahal

LEGO | $699.96

Related Articles:

35 Creative Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers

15+ Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers

16 Must-See Films To Inspire Architects and Architecture Lovers

23 Challenging 3D Puzzles That Are Perfect for People Who Love Brain Teasers

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

LEGO Unveils Infinity Gauntlet Kit for Marvel Fans To Channel Their Inner Supervillain
LEGO Launches 2,048-Piece ‘Friends’ Set Including Both Apartments
LEGO Unveils Limited Edition Set Paying Tribute To the Legendary Amelia Earhart
You Can Craft Your Own Adorable Octopus Thanks to This Downloadable Pattern
23 Challenging 3D Puzzles That Are Perfect for People Who Love Brain Teasers
LEGO Worked With NASA To Create Its Most Detailed Space Shuttle Discovery Set Yet

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Outfits Tiny Toys in Traditional Greek Dress to Celebrate Rich Cultural Customs
Two Black Fathers Are Celebrating Diversity With Their Own Line of Black and Mixed-Race Dolls
Vincent van Gogh’s Famous ‘Starry Night’ Painting Is Being Turned Into a 3D LEGO Set
Mattel Unveils a Maya Angelou Barbie Doll for Their ‘Inspiring Women’ Series
LEGO Unveils Flower Collection To Let You Build Your Own Plants That Will Never Wilt
World’s Largest LEGO Wooden-Style Roller Coaster Made With 90,000 Toy Bricks

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.