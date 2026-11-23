When artists get together, ideas will inevitably flow. They discuss inspiration, leading to new ways of thinking and experimentation. Sometimes, artists will produce their work separately but on the same overarching subject. It’s fascinating to watch a theme unfold through different lenses. One exhibition looks at how friendship, artistic exchange, and shared summers influenced the work of three American artists: Milton Avery (1885–1965), Adolph Gottlieb (1903–1974), and Mark Rothko (1903–1970). Now on view at The Phillips Collection, Avery, Gottlieb & Rothko: By the Sea features about 90 paintings, watercolors, drawings, and sketches the three developed over 40 years.

The artists met in New York City but traveled to Cape Ann in Gloucester, Mass., to spend summers there beginning in the 1930s. Avery first visited the area in the 1920s, before introducing Gottlieb and Rothko to the coastline. While there, they spent the summer drawing, painting, and exchanging ideas. In having this time to “live like an artist,” as Avery’s wife Sally Michel Avery, also an artist, described, the site became a foundation for experimentation and discovery.

Each artist had their own way of working. Avery was known for his representational art, while Gottlieb and Rothko became internationally recognized for abstract art. But even with different sensibilities, the exhibition shows how Cape Ann, along with expressive use of color and experimentation with scale, fostered each artist’s development. For Avery, this meant harbor sketches and coastal scenes; for Rothko, it included “color-drenched canvases”; and for Gottlieb, it meant beach box motifs, which would eventually lead to Pictographs.

“Exploring the friendship and shared experiences of Avery, Gottlieb, and Rothko during their summers on Cape Ann offers a fresh perspective on their artistic development,” explains Renée Maurer, associate curator at The Phillips Collection and the exhibition’s coordinating curator. “This story will be new to many of our guests, and several of the works have never been on public view. Bringing together the artists in this context has allowed us to look closely at the exchanges that shaped their work as they responded to influences and new directions in American modernism.”

Echoing this is Jonathan P. Binstock, Vradenburg director and CEO of The Phillips Collection. “This exhibition reveals something we haven’t fully seen before: how a shared sense of place and deep friendship gave rise to some of the most important art of the 20th century, and, perhaps surprisingly, an undercurrent of aesthetic affinities that continued to resonate throughout their mature, iconic work.”

Avery, Gottlieb & Rothko: By the Sea is now on view through January 24, 2027, at The Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C.

One exhibition explores how friendship, artistic exchange, and shared summers influenced the work of three American artists: Milton Avery (1885–1965), Adolph Gottlieb (1903–1974), and Mark Rothko (1903–1970).

Now on view at The Phillips Collection through January 24, 2027, Avery, Gottlieb & Rothko: By the Sea features about 90 paintings, watercolors, drawings, and sketches the three developed over 40 years.

The artists met in New York City but traveled to Cape Ann in Gloucester, Massachusetts, to spend summers there beginning in the 1930s.

While there, they spent the summer drawing, painting, and exchanging ideas. In having this time to “live like an artist,” the site became a foundation for experimentation and discovery.

Exhibition Information :

Avery, Gottlieb & Rothko: By the Sea

September 18, 2026–January 17, 2027

The Phillips Collection

1600 21st St NW, Washington, DC 20009, U.S.A.

The Phillips Collection: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Phillips Collection.