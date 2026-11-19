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A landmark painting by Harlem Renaissance artist Aaron Douglas, titled Harriet Tubman (1931), went up for sale at Sotheby’s Modern Art auction in New York. It carried an estimate of $2.5 million to $3.5 million, the highest auction estimate ever assigned to a work by Douglas. On the evening of Nov. 18, the painting officially set a new sales record for Douglas, but it was far greater than expected; the monumental artwork sold for $14.48 million.

Commissioned by Chicago philanthropist Alfred K. Stern, Harriet Tubman originally hung in Bennett College’s dining hall. The 6-foot-wide composition portrays the abolitionist standing atop a mound of earth as she breaks the chains of bondage. Behind her, liberated figures move toward a new future. Other details show a man cultivating land and a young woman reading, emphasizing the possibilities of freedom, education, and self-determination.

Douglas’ paintings rarely appear on the auction market, making the upcoming Sotheby’s sale particularly significant. The estimate for Harriet Tubman represented a substantial increase. Its monumental scale, historical subject, and connection to the Harlem Renaissance made it an especially notable offering.

Although Douglas created the painting for Bennett College, the work has spent approximately two decades on loan to the North Carolina Museum of Art. The college lacks its own museum and ultimately determined that selling the painting would allow it to invest in other institutional priorities.

Bennett College, a historically Black women’s college in Greensboro, North Carolina, sold the painting to support its future. The proceeds will help fund the institution’s Women’s Health Initiative, which addresses disparities in women’s healthcare. The decision reflects the college’s efforts to preserve its legacy while investing in its students and long-term mission.

Harlem Renaissance artist Aaron Douglas’ 1931 painting Harriet Tubman went up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York with an estimate of $2.5 million to $3.5 million, potentially setting a new auction record.

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Bennett College sold the historic painting to fund its Women’s Health Initiative and support the future of the historically Black women’s college.

On November 18, the 6-foot-wide painting sold for an astounding $14.5 million.

Aaron Douglas's ‘Harriet Tubman' set a new auction record for the Harlem Renaissance artist when it sold for $14.5 million against an estimate of $2.5 – 3.5 million. All proceeds will support Bennett College's flagship Women’s Health Initiative, dedicated to addressing healthcare disparities and advancing health equity for women. — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) November 19, 2026

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