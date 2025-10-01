Home / Funny

Mystery Wedding Crasher Finally Identified After Four Years, and His Story Is Hilariously Innocent

By Emma Taggart on October 1, 2025

Most of us can recall an awkward moment or two, but few can say they’ve accidentally crashed a stranger’s wedding. On November 20, 2021, Michelle and John Wylie celebrated their big day at a boutique hotel on the South Ayrshire coast in Scotland, surrounded by friends and loved ones. But once they received their wedding photos, they noticed one unfamiliar face—a bewildered stranger who looked just as confused about being there as they were to see him.

The couple asked their friends and relatives if anyone recognized the man, but no one did. They even contacted the wedding photographer and the venue to investigate, but came up with nothing. In desperation, a weirded-out Michelle reached out to content creator Dazza, asking him to share their pictures in an attempt to track down the wedding crasher. Now, four years later, the mystery guest has finally been identified.

Andrew Hillhouse—who was running late to another wedding 2 miles away—was supposed to meet his partner David, who was among the bridal party at the other wedding. Since he only knew his partner and the bride-to-be, Hillhouse didn’t question it when he arrived at the wrong venue and didn’t recognize any of the other guests. He recalled, “There was a piper playing outside, and all these well-dressed people, so I thought I was in the right place.”

Hillhouse owned up to the mistake, revealing he only realized he was at the wrong wedding when the bride walked down the aisle. He recalls, “I assumed David was in another room with the bride so the music starts up, everyone turns around to look at the bride and the second I see her I’m like, ‘Oh no, that’s not Michaela, what’s going on here?’”

With Michelle and John’s ceremony already in full swing, Hillhouse felt he had no option but to awkwardly sit through it. “I was committed at that point, because you can’t walk out of a wedding in progress so I thought I better double down,” he said. “I’m 6 ft 2 in and I’m taller than everyone else, so I was trying to hunch down a bit and get out the way.” He added, “I was just sitting there thinking, ‘Please, let this be over with.’”

Once the ceremony was over, Hillhouse tried to escape, but was immediately roped into a group photo. “I make a beeline for the doors, and hear, ‘Can we get everyone together for a picture?’ and I was just going, ‘Noooo,’ inside,” he recalled. “So you can see my big head in the back row, trying to get out the way.”

A mortified Hillhouse was eventually able to make his escape, call his partner, and make it to the actual wedding he intended to attend. He even met Michelle, the bride of the wedding he accidentally crashed, after the pair were connected on social media. Luckily, they were both able to laugh about the silly situation.

“I could not stop laughing,” Michelle said. “We can’t believe we’ve found out who he is after almost four years.” Andrew added, “Michelle said I’d been haunting her for years.”

Source: The wedding crasher mystery solved after four years

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.



Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.