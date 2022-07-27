Home / Inspiring / Good News

Newlyweds Adopt the Friendly Stray Dog that Crashed Their Wedding

By Larisa Crowder on July 27, 2022

Wedding crashers are usually unwelcome visitors; but at the ceremony of Tamiris Muzini and Douglas Vieira Robert, there was one uninvited guest who entered as a stranger and left as part of the wedding party’s family. So who was this mysterious person? It was actually a stray dog that appeared at the church in Brazil the day of the wedding and sat at the entrance, greeting the guests. The sweet pooch then stayed until the end to greet the couple.

The friendly pup first took his spot at the entrance as the couple's wedding organizer, Huandra, began to get the groomsmen in line for the ceremony. She even had to move the dog out of the way to make space for the bride to enter later. The dog had somehow found his way to the car the bride was traveling in, and remained by her side until she got out of the car. He then followed her right up to the church doors. Then, once everyone was seated, the dog quietly watched the ceremony from the entrance. During all this, the organizer noticed one of the pup's paws was injured. Still, he got up to enthusiastically interact with the newlyweds as they walked down the aisle and exited the church. “He did something he hadn't done with anyone before, he got to his feet and tried to greet the bride and groom,” Huandra explains. “That's when the bride said to me, ‘I want to adopt him, he's amazing.' But at that moment, there was nothing I could do because I had a contract to follow and everyone went to celebrate the wedding.” Still, she says, “Our hearts were in love with the puppy.”

Even with all the activity and celebration, the couple couldn't help but think about the unexpected guest, and decided to adopt him as soon as possible. “The first thing the couple told me, right after the wedding, was that they couldn't get the puppy out of their minds, that they really wanted to adopt him,” says Huandra.

They searched for him all the next day, but without success. Huandra, who also volunteers for the Pra Mia Project, an organization that works to find at-risk animals and provide them with veterinary care, began posting photos and videos of the dog on the organization's Instagram, asking if anyone had seen him. Just six hours later, a follower responded with his location, and the couple rushed to pick him up.

They immediately took him to the vet, where he was treated for a broken paw. Then, they brought him home as part of their family, naming him Braiá Caramelo de Jesus. He is now staying with the bride's mother while the happy couple enjoy their honeymoon.

The addition to their special day made quite an impact on them, and they even started an Instagram to share the story. They hope it inspires others “to open the doors of their hearts and homes to an animal in a vulnerable situation. They are angels sent by God to bring light and color into our lives.”

When a friendly stray dog invited himself to a Brazilian couple's wedding, the bride and groom knew they needed to adopt him.

The dog sat at the church's entrance and watched the entire ceremony.

The couple fell in love with the pup, and adopted him shortly after the ceremony.

They took him to the vet, where he was treated for a broken paw. He's now staying with the bride's mother, waiting for his new parents to return from their honeymoon!

Braiá Caramelo de Jesus: Instagram
h/t: [Bored Panda]

Related Articles:

Bonded Pair of Senior Dogs Make It “Official” With a Sweet Wedding Ceremony

Stray Dog Boldly Crashes a Wedding, Finds a Forever Home with the Newlyweds

Kingly Cat Steals the Show at His Owners’ Wedding as One of the Cutest Ring Bearers Ever

French Bulldog Given Only Months To Live Defies Odds To Be in Her Human’s Wedding

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Double Amputee Pup Still Looking for a Home After Spending a Year in a Shelter
Study Shows More Dogs in a Neighborhood May Contribute to Lower Crime
Painting Looted by the Nazis Is Returned to 101-Year-Old Dutch Woman
Getty Gives Public Access To 30,000 Images of Black History and Culture
Man Asks Twitter for 104 Birthday Wishes for His Dad’s 104th Birthday, Receives Thousands of Sweet Messages
Missing Rescue Pup Returns Home Wearing a Winner’s Ribbon From a Dog Show

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Heroic Pizza Delivery Guy Saves 5 Kids From a Burning House
Bonded Pair of Senior Dogs Make It “Official” With a Sweet Wedding Ceremony
4,000 Beagles Rescued From Virginia Research Facility Will Be Up for Adoption
Dalai Lama Celebrates His 87th Birthday by Opening a New Library and Museum
Keanu Reeves Is Going Viral For a Heartwarming Conversation With a Kid at the Airport
Man With Grown Kids Misses Parenting So He Became a Dad-for-Hire

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]