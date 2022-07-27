View this post on Instagram A post shared by Braiá Caramelo de Jesus (@caramelodejesus)

Wedding crashers are usually unwelcome visitors; but at the ceremony of Tamiris Muzini and Douglas Vieira Robert, there was one uninvited guest who entered as a stranger and left as part of the wedding party’s family. So who was this mysterious person? It was actually a stray dog that appeared at the church in Brazil the day of the wedding and sat at the entrance, greeting the guests. The sweet pooch then stayed until the end to greet the couple.

The friendly pup first took his spot at the entrance as the couple's wedding organizer, Huandra, began to get the groomsmen in line for the ceremony. She even had to move the dog out of the way to make space for the bride to enter later. The dog had somehow found his way to the car the bride was traveling in, and remained by her side until she got out of the car. He then followed her right up to the church doors. Then, once everyone was seated, the dog quietly watched the ceremony from the entrance. During all this, the organizer noticed one of the pup's paws was injured. Still, he got up to enthusiastically interact with the newlyweds as they walked down the aisle and exited the church. “He did something he hadn't done with anyone before, he got to his feet and tried to greet the bride and groom,” Huandra explains. “That's when the bride said to me, ‘I want to adopt him, he's amazing.' But at that moment, there was nothing I could do because I had a contract to follow and everyone went to celebrate the wedding.” Still, she says, “Our hearts were in love with the puppy.”

Even with all the activity and celebration, the couple couldn't help but think about the unexpected guest, and decided to adopt him as soon as possible. “The first thing the couple told me, right after the wedding, was that they couldn't get the puppy out of their minds, that they really wanted to adopt him,” says Huandra.

They searched for him all the next day, but without success. Huandra, who also volunteers for the Pra Mia Project, an organization that works to find at-risk animals and provide them with veterinary care, began posting photos and videos of the dog on the organization's Instagram, asking if anyone had seen him. Just six hours later, a follower responded with his location, and the couple rushed to pick him up.

They immediately took him to the vet, where he was treated for a broken paw. Then, they brought him home as part of their family, naming him Braiá Caramelo de Jesus. He is now staying with the bride's mother while the happy couple enjoy their honeymoon.

The addition to their special day made quite an impact on them, and they even started an Instagram to share the story. They hope it inspires others “to open the doors of their hearts and homes to an animal in a vulnerable situation. They are angels sent by God to bring light and color into our lives.”

