Incredible Bamboo Bugs Look Like Real-Life Insects That Could Scurry Around

By Emma Taggart on October 29, 2021
Bamboo Insects by Noriyuki Saitoh

Insects might be small, but they make up 80% of the world’s species. There are around 900 different kinds of bugs living that we know of, making them the most diverse group of organisms in the world. In celebration of creepy-crawlies, Japanese artist Noriyuki Saitoh sculpts incredibly detailed bamboo insects that look as though they could scurry or fly away.

Saitoh captures the diversity of insects through his incredible craft. Bamboo has a very strong fiber, but it can also be curved into all kinds of angles without breaking. These qualities make it the perfect material for crafting complex creepy-crawlies that boast a wide range of shapes and textures. From dragonflies and butterflies to beetles and spiders, Saitoh captures the character of each bug on a 1:1 scale.

Delicate antennae, thoraxes, and legs are meticulously sculpted from bamboo, revealing Saitoh’s patience and eye for detail. For insects that have wings, the artist first creates intricate bamboo skeleton-like frames, and then adds translucent craft paper over the top. The results look like real insect wings that shimmer in the light.

Although each bamboo insect looks incredibly lifelike, Saitoh stresses that he doesn’t aim to make exact copies of his tiny subjects. The artist tells My Modern Met, “Since we are not making specimens or replicas, we prioritize the impression, characteristics, and sensation of appearance rather than rigorously measuring the dimensions and creating proportions accurately.” Instead, Saitoh allows the human eye to fill in the gaps where details might be missing. He explains, “I feel that the reality of the work is created by thinning out the elements and leaving room for imagination.”

Check out Saitoh’s incredible bamboo insects below and find more from his collection on his website.

Japanese artist Noriyuki Saitoh sculpts incredibly detailed bamboo insects that look like real creepy crawlies.

Bamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki Saitoh

Each detailed bug is meticulously crafted on a 1:1 scale.

Bamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki SaitohBamboo Insects by Noriyuki Saitoh

Watch how the artist makes one of his incredible bamboo bugs.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
