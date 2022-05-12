10 Best Eco-Friendly Sketchbooks for Artists and Designers

Even though drawing on a tablet has become more accessible, it is hard to replace the tactile quality of working with a pencil on paper. Fortunately, paper-lovers can find an array of eco-friendly sketchbooks and sketch pads that make working traditionally both sustainable and fun.

We've put together a selection of 10 eco-friendly sketchbooks that use recycled and natural materials. Strathmore's Recycled Gray-Toned Sketch Pad is a favorite for its unique coloration and grainy texture, intended for work with different dry media. Similarly, Bee Paper Sketch Pad is made from 100% recycled, biodegradable material without compromising the quality of the paper.

Strathmore Recycled Gray-Toned Sketch Pad

Featuring an exquisite colored surface and miro-perforated sheets, the Strathmore Toned Gray Sketch Pad is an ideal medium for artists of all skill levels. All of the acid-free paper is made from 100% recycled and 30% post-consumer fiber, and contains trace amounts of kraft and bark fiber for “visual interest.”

Canson XL Recycled Bristol Pad

Canson XL Recycled Bristol Pad was designed with the student in mind. The block includes 25 sheets of recycled bristol paper, all made from 30% post-consumer materials using environmentally friendly methods. The sustainability and low price point make it an ideal sketch pad to have in your studio.

Bee Paper Recycled Rough Sketch Pad

The Bee Paper Sketch Pad includes 50 sheets of rough surface sketch paper, intended for work in pencil, charcoal, chalk, and artist crayon. All of the paper is made from 100% recycled, chemical-free, and biodegradable material, and produced in the USA.

Bienfang Giant Drawing Paper Pads

If you want more bang for your buck without compromising sustainability, then Bienfang's Giant Drawing Pad is ideal. The large block contains 50 sheets of acid-free paper made from 50% recycled fibers. These sheets feature a slight grain for use with pencil, pastel, and other dry media.

Fabriano Ecological Sketch Pad

Founded in Italy, the Fabriano brand has often been associated with quality materials. Their Ecological Artist Sketch Pad features 50 sheets of 100% recycled paper made from 100% post-consumer fiber. In addition, over 50% of the energy required to produce these sketch pads derives from hydroelectric sources.

KAISA Recycled Wirebound Sketchbook

KAISA's Recycled Wirebound Sketchbook is a great go-to book that can be used with a variety of dry media. It contains 80 white acid-free sheets made from 50% recycled paper all of which are micro-perforated for easy removal when you're done making your work of art.

Natural Brown Wirebound Sketch Pads

Conveniently compiled into a wirebound format for easier access, the SMLT Natural Brown Sketch Pad is a great option for all eco-conscious artists. The book includes 80 acid-free, pH-neutral sheets made from 100% recycled material. The natural brown color of the paper can be incorporated into drawings with graphite, charcoal, pastel, and more.

Bamboo Hardbound Sketchbooks

German brand Hahnemühle has created a classic sketchbook staple made from 90% bamboo and 10% cotton fibers. This hardbound sketchbook includes 64 sheets of white paper with a fine grain texture recommended for work in dry media. The book was made in an energy-efficient mill and features a sleek cover made from bamboo stems.

Pentalic Recycled Pocket Sketchbook

The Pentalic Pocket Sketchbook is a perfect product for artists on the go. Under the water-resistant cover are 160 acid-free pages made from recycled materials. Its small size makes it easy to transport in your bag and use in a variety of different locations.

Fabriano 1264 Sketch Pads

Another sustainable option from Fabriano is their 1264 Sketch Pad. Each pad includes 100 sheets of fine tooth sketch paper that has a slightly heavier weight for use with different dry media. All of the paper is made in Italy using hydropwer.

