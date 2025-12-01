Best Photos of 2025: Top 45+ Photographs From Around the World

As we enter the final month of 2025, we feel compelled to take pause and reflect on the past year. One of our most favorite ways to do this is through revisiting photography that captivated us throughout the seasons. Thanks to the tireless work of photographers all around the world, we’re all given the opportunity to see every end of Earth from every perspective imaginable. Through these images, we’re able to not only see different landscapes, animals, cultures, and natural phenomena, but we’re also able to feel an endless roster of emotions.

A lot happens across the globe every year, and all types of photographers are always front and center for it all. Whether it’s a photojournalist in a war zone, a wildlife photographer in the jungle, an astrophotographer in subzero temperatures, an action photographer at a high-adrenaline sporting event, or a fine art photographer bringing their vision to life in a studio; each and every image captures a moment and tells a story.

While images and stories of war, violence, and unrest have dominated the news cycle this year, there are countless other stories that merit attention and remembrance. Photography is more than just a tool for divisive politics; it is a way to share perspective and convey what words often can’t. This year, we’ve been moved by not only the visuals we’ve seen, but by their backstories as well.

Scroll down to see the images from the past year that have sparked a diverse range of emotions in all of us and piqued our curiosity to learn more about the story behind the image.

Here is My Modern Met’s selection of the Best Photos of 2025—ranging from landscape and wildlife photography to photojournalism and astrophotography.