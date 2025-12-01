Home / Photography

Best Photos of 2025: Top 45+ Photographs From Around the World

By My Modern Met Team on December 1, 2025
Tomáš Neuwirth, “Labyrinth of Time.” In the park of Priessnitz Spa in the Czech town of Jeseník, there’s a labyrinth structure, which Neuwirth photographed during two different seasons.

A labyrinth structure found within the park of Priessnitz Spa in the Czech town of Jeseník, photographed during two different seasons and later stitched together. (Photo: Tomáš Neuwirth // Website | Instagram)

As we enter the final month of 2025, we feel compelled to take pause and reflect on the past year. One of our most favorite ways to do this is through revisiting photography that captivated us throughout the seasons. Thanks to the tireless work of photographers all around the world, we’re all given the opportunity to see every end of Earth from every perspective imaginable. Through these images, we’re able to not only see different landscapes, animals, cultures, and natural phenomena, but we’re also able to feel an endless roster of emotions.

A lot happens across the globe every year, and all types of photographers are always front and center for it all. Whether it’s a photojournalist in a war zone, a wildlife photographer in the jungle, an astrophotographer in subzero temperatures, an action photographer at a high-adrenaline sporting event, or a fine art photographer bringing their vision to life in a studio; each and every image captures a moment and tells a story.

While images and stories of war, violence, and unrest have dominated the news cycle this year, there are countless other stories that merit attention and remembrance. Photography is more than just a tool for divisive politics; it is a way to share perspective and convey what words often can’t. This year, we’ve been moved by not only the visuals we’ve seen, but by their backstories as well.

Scroll down to see the images from the past year that have sparked a diverse range of emotions in all of us and piqued our curiosity to learn more about the story behind the image.

Here is My Modern Met’s selection of the Best Photos of 2025—ranging from landscape and wildlife photography to photojournalism and astrophotography.

Jurassic Park by Alessandro Marena

A rhino in graceful motion surrounded by a flock of birds and covered in mud at a rhino sanctuary in Laikipia, Kenya. The photographer says, “Here black and white rhinos roam freely in an environment that seems to take viewers back in time to a land before humans, emphasizing the nature of these magnificent animals.” (Photo: Alessandro Marena // Website | Instagram)

Marcia Riederer, Winner, Fine Art. Location: Australia

A dwarf minke whale curiously eyes the photographer. “These whales are known to visit the northern Great Barrier Reef during the winter, making it the only known predictable aggregation of the species in the world,” says the photographer. (Photo: Marcia Riederer // Website | Instagram)

A close-up of a humpback whale’s eye taken in Mo'orea, French Polynesia

A close-up of a humpback whale’s eye taken in Mo’orea, French Polynesia. Just four days after capturing this image, the whale, named Sweet Girl, was struck and killed by a fast-moving ship. Her tragic death is a stark reminder of the 20,000 whales lost to ship strikes each year. (Photo: Rachel Moore // Website | Instagram)

"Wide Open"

A leopard seal in Antarctica showing its teeth—what the photographer describes as “a clear display of dominance, a reminder of who’s in charge!” (Photo: James Ferrara // Instagram)

A red deer stag rears its head back to bellow during rutting season. (Photo: Jamie Smart // Website | Facebook | Instagram)

An image of a juvenile Pinnate Batfish in Indonesia, “captured using a slow shutter speed, snooted light, and deliberate camera panning.” (Photo: Luis Arpa // Instagram | Photographer Profile)

Andrew McCarthy Astrophotography

The first-ever image of the sun’s chromosphere and a rocket in the same frame. The photographer says, “The image I got with the solar telescope is, as far as I know, the only photo of its kind in existence—a photo of a rocket with the sun in hydrogen-alpha light behind it.” (Photo: Andrew McCarthy // Website | Instagram | X | Patreon | TikTok)

Aurora australis, captured along Banks Peninsula in New Zealand. (Photo: Kavan Chay // Website | Facebook |Instagram)

Self Portrait in Iceland by Anna Isabella

Self-portrait on a vast glacier in Iceland. (Photo: Anna Isabella Christensen // Website | Instagram | YouTube)

Stuart Chape, “Glacial Blue.” Gold Winner, Landscapes, Professional, in the 2025 Color Photography Contest, part of the 1839 Awards. “This series was photographed from a light aircraft and captures the blue waters of braided blue glacial rivers flowing into lakes from the high mountains of the Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park in New Zealand,” Chape says. “The blue coloration of the water is due to fine silt particles in the water.”

Blue waters and braided blue glacial rivers flow into lakes from the high mountains of the Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park in New Zealand, as photographed from a light aircraft. The blue coloration of the water is due to fine silt particles found within. (Photo: Stuart Chape, as part of the 1839 Awards)

Photography Jeanne K Simmons

Clever image series blending humans with natural environments. (Photo: Jeanne K. Simmons // Website | Instagram)

Photo by Lukáš Gallo

A stunning cloud phenomenon resulting in Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds near Vodňany in South Bohemia, Czechia. The photographer says, “I didn’t plan this; it was all of a sudden. But I think that’s the best kind of photograph.”(Photo: Lukáš Gallo // Instagram)

Photo by Albert Dros

A red sailboat against milky white icebergs in Greenland. (Photo: Albert Dros // Website | Instagram | Facebook | Behance)

Oceanic Whitetip/Parata

Coming face to face with an oceanic whitetip shark, known locally as Parata. “Floating eye to eye with such an animal is always humbling; it strips away fear and replaces it with connection.” (Photo: Sina Ritter // Website | Instagram)

Elephant with bird on its tusk

Serene moment a myrna bird is perched on an elephant’s tusk in the jungles of South India. The photographer says, “I spent an hour with them capturing some beautiful moments, but the one that stood out was when the bird perched on its tusk and faced the elephant, as if they were having a silent conversation.” (Photo: Shaaz Jung // Website | Facebook | Instagram)

Heron Fighting a Snake

Epic battle between a great blue heron and a snake. (Photo: Marcos Rodriguez // Website | Instagram)

Great white shark by Euan Rannachan

Up-close photo of a great white shark, taken from inside an underwater cage. (Photo: Euan Rannachan // Website | Instagram | Facebook)

Spider on Web by Mike Friel

Rainbow refractions on spider web strands over an ornamental tree. (Photo: Michael Friel // Flickr)

Jun Ong, “Halo,” 2024. Ong, a Malaysian light artist, created a site-specific sculpture within a 100-year-old former Buddhist temple in Tainan, Taiwan.

“Halo” by Malaysian light artist Jun Ong. This site-specific installation is situated within a 100-year-old former Buddhist temple in Tainan, Taiwan. (Photo: Zhan Wei Xin // Instagram)

Photo by Reuben Wu

Drone “drawing” with light. This long-exposure image creates the illusion of ethereal veils in the sky. (Photo: Reuben Wu // Website | Instagram | Facebook)

Antonio Bertran Regas’s entry for this year’s Ocean Photographer of the Year contest, presented by Oceanographic Magazine, depicting a jellyfish.

A jellyfish floating underwater, captured just as the sun was rising with a fisheye lens. (Photo: Antonio Bertran Regas, for the Ocean Photographer of the Year contest // Instagram)

Northern Lights

Mobile photo taken at night, titled “A Gateway to the Universe.” The photographer says, “On my last trip to Iceland, we followed the NNorthern Lights. There was a huge storm of aurora and I decided to record it with my phone for the first time! It was interesting that, with a small device in my hand, I could see the beauty happening in the sky in more detail and beauty.” (Photo: Sadeq Hayati // Website | Instagram)

A solitary dragon tree stands tall in the heart of Socotra’s Dragon Blood Tree forest in Yemen. This final image is composed of 300 individual exposures.

A solitary dragon tree stands tall in the heart of Socotra’s Dragon Blood Tree forest in Yemen. This final image is composed of 300 individual exposures. (Photo: Benjamin Barakat for the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition // Website | Instagram)

Flat overhead view of ballet dancers in symmetrical formation

Aerial photography of ballerinas for a series titled “Passé.” (Photo: Brad Walls // Website | Instagram)

Photography by Mathieu Forget

Gravity-defying photo capturing the human body in poetic motion. (Photo: Mathieu Forget // Website | Instagram)

“Gangster Granny” by Jack Currie.

This daring portrait, which earned Jack Currie the Emerging Talent Award at the Association of Photographers annual contest, depicts his late grandmother, Margaret Currie (whom he nicknamed “Gangster Granny”), skateboarding on a rail. (Photo: Jack Currie // Website | Instagram )

Pigeons Viewed Through Bag

Opportunistic pigeons about to devour some abandoned French fries. (Photo: Ben Lucas // Instagram)

A visualization of love and connection from a series titled “The Red String.” The photographer explains: “Inspired by the Japanese legend of the Red String of Fate, I capture couples, families, siblings and friends from diverse backgrounds & nationalities. According to this legend, an invisible red thread connects those who are destined to meet, regardless of time, place, or circumstance. This string may stretch or tangle, but it will never break, symbolizing the ties that bind us to one another.” (Photo: Eliška Sky // Website | Instagram)

“Porcelain Petals” by Natalie Vorontsoff

This evocative image, titled “Porcelain Petals,” incorporates motifs from kintsugi and ceramics. The composition earned Natalie Vorontsoff the title of Advertising Photographer of the Year (Non-Professional) at the 2025 International Photography Awards. (Photo: Natalie Vorontsoff //  Instagram)

Striking minimalist portrait of a young man’s profile. (Photo: Bruin Feskens // Website | Instagram)

“This project [‘The Journey Home’] explores the tumultuous public life of young people in the gang-governed Cape Flats area of Cape Town, South Africa.” (Photo: Laura Pannack // Website | Instagram)

Nick Brandt, “Aisha and Mariam, Jordan,” 2024, from “The Echo of Our Voices.” For the fourth chapter of his “The Day May Break” series, Brandt captured images of displaced Syrian refugees, each of whom fled war in their native country between the years 2013 and 2015.

For the fourth chapter of his “The Day May Break” series, phorogapher Nick Brandt captured displaced Syrian refugees, each of whom fled war in their native country between the years 2013 and 2015. (Photo: Nick Brandt // Website | Instagram)

A woodpecker perched on a tree trunk riddled with holes, which are filled with acorns. (Photo: Taryn M. Ware // Instagram)

Photo by Savadmon Avalachamveettil

Aerial photo of Maha Kumbh, a Hindu pilgrimage festival in India. It is often regarded as the world’s largest religious gathering. (Photo: Savadmon Avalachamveettil // Website | Instagram)

Photography by Austin Bell

An aerial photo of a colorful basketball court in Hong Kong. (Photo: Austin Bell // Website | Instagram)

A stunning aerial photo taken at Trolltunga rock formation in Norway, titled “The Little Prince.” (Photo: Andrew Bodrov // Website | Facebook | YouTube)

Photo by Luis Vilariño

Icebergs in Jökulsárlón, a large glacial lagoon in southern Iceland. (Photo: Luis Vilariño // Website | Instagram | Facebook)

Lechuguilla Cave by Max Wisshak

Lechuguilla Cave, in the expansive Carlsbad Caverns National Park, is considered one of the longest and most intricate caves in the world, home to striking formations and rare minerals. (Photo: Max Wisshak // Website | Instagram)

“Avalanche.” A surfer trying to outrun a mountain made of water, shot with a DJI Air 2S drone from 31 meters above.

A surfer trying to outrun a mountain made of water, shot with a DJI Air 2S drone from 31 meters above. (Photo: Lorenzo Passalacqua // Website | Instagram)

“Iowa Storm Cell” by Ilene Meyers.

About this image, titled “Iowa Storm Cell,” the photographer says, “This was a wild and crazy day searching for just such a storm cell. Quite the adventure!” (Photo: Ilene Meyers // Website | Instagram)

Ahmed Badwan, “Mangroves and Modernity.” Winner, Landscape, From the Air, for this year’s Mangrove Photography Awards. “The harmonious blend of mangrove nature with the modernity of the city—a captivating contrast where urban innovation meets the timeless rhythm of the wild.”

A mangrove landscape juxtaposes an urban skyline in the distance. (Photo: Ahmed Badwan for the Mangrove Photography Awards // Instagram)

“Morocco, Sentimental Atlas” by Nicola Fioravanti

“This project is a heartfelt tribute to the country I hold dear. In Morocco, colors are not merely seen, but experienced. It is also a deeply personal journey, one that seeks to understand the land where the woman I love was born,” explains the photographer. (Photo: Nicola Fioravanti // Website | Instagram)

"Wildebeest Migration"

Wildebeest migration in Kenya. (Photo: William Chua // Website | Instagram)

Asok Sengupta, “Ageless Portrait.” Overall winner, 2nd Place, Non-Professional, in the 2025 Black & White Photo Contest, as part of the reFocus Awards. “This is an outdoor shot, depicting the relation between the old and young,” Sengupta says.

An outdoor shot depicting the relationships between the old and the young. (Photo: Asok Sengupta, as part of the reFocus’s Black & White Photo Contest)

Pano of traditional mending of fishing nets

Women repairing fishing nets in Vietnam. The photographer says, “This net mending is not just anything, it is an art of patience and skill that has been passed down from generation to generation!” (Photo: Daniel Viñé Garcia // Website | Instagram)

The high-resolution view of the sun ever achieved

The highest-resolution view of the sun ever achieved. (Photo: ESA & NASA/Solar Orbiter/EUI Team, E. Kraaikamp (ROB) (CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)

Photo by Tom Rae

Twin glacial rivers and the Milky Way. (Photo: Tom Rae // Website | Instagram | Facebook)

