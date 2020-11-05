10 Best Subscription Boxes for the Holidays

Home / Gift Guide

By Jessica Stewart on November 5, 2020
This holiday season is certainly one like no other. While it might be more difficult to travel and meet with your loved ones in person, that doesn't mean you have to forego getting them a special gift. Subscription boxes make a great option this Christmas because they arrive right to the doorstep of your favorite person. And, with different subscription lengths available, they keep on giving, month after month.

For instance, if you have someone in your life who loves their caffeine kick in the morning, why not try a coffee subscription? Trade Coffee provides different quantities of coffee at intervals selected by the recipient, and each bag is picked from top roasters based on their tastes. Or, maybe you have a literature lover who is always on the lookout for a good book? Call Number is a librarian-curated quarterly literary box that highlights contemporary Black literature and authors. And besides a book, each box comes with three to four library-themed items.

If you are looking to give someone a bit of pampering, Modern Skyn Apothecary includes five to eight handcrafted skincare items in their bi-monthly box. Or, if you know a man that loves his beard, the veteran-owned Beard Care Club will keep his hair silky smooth and smelling nice.

Some of the best subscription boxes around have great gifting options so that all you need to do is enter your loved one's address and email. The rest is set! The recipient will receive an email notifying them of their gift, as well as asking them about their preferences, if it's relevant to the box you've selected. Just be sure to read the description of when boxes are sent out so that you can order in time for the holidays. Ready to get started? We've got 10 subscription boxes that make the perfect holiday gift for friends and family near and far.

For Plant Lovers

Succulents Subscription Box

Succulents Box | from $4.75/month

 

For Coffee Lovers

Trade Coffee | from $60

 

For Cat Lovers

Best Subscription Box for Cat Lovers

Cattitude | $32.60/month

 

For Your Best Friend

Subscription Box for Best Friends

The Bestie Box | from $29.99/month

 

For Tea Lovers

Best Subscription Box for Tea Lovers

Vintage Teacup Club | from $21.50/month

 

For Literature Lovers

Subscription Box Celebrating Black Literature

Call Number | from $22 quarterly

 

For New Moms

Subscription Box for New Moms

Cater to Mom | from $37.39/month

 

For Home Bakers

Best Subscription Box for Bakers

Culture Cakes Kit | from $29.00/month

 

For the Woman in Your Life

Handcrafted Skincare Subscription Box

Modern Skyn Apothecary | from $31 bimonthly

 

For the Man in Your Life

Male Grooming Subscription Box

Beard Care Club | from $6.75/month

