Oldest Known World War II Veteran Celebrates His 112th Birthday in New Orleans

By Emma Taggart on September 21, 2021
Lawrence Brooks The Oldest U.S. World War II Veteran Birthday Party

Born on September 12, 1909, New Orleans-based Lawrence Brooks is the oldest known U.S. World War II veteran. Brooks just turned 112 last week, and The National WWII Museum threw him a socially distanced, drive-by birthday party to mark the momentous occasion. The Louisiana-based museum has been organizing celebrations for Brooks ever since he turned 110. However, due to the pandemic this year, the legendary veteran enjoyed his birthday from his front porch.

Party guests drove Brooks’ home with celebratory signs in a Jeep parade and, in true New Orleans fashion, the parade was accompanied by a group of local musicians who call themselves the “Lawrence Brooks Birthday Band.” The festivities also included a live performance from the Museum's vocal trio, The Victory Belles. And of course, there was plenty of birthday cake.

Brooks served in the U.S. Army from 1940–1945 as part of the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was  stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines. Brooks has five children, 13 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Sadly, Brooks lost his wife, Leona, in 2005 to Hurricane Katrina, when she was 81 years old.

“Mr. Brooks’ birthday is a significant reminder of those who have served and continue to dedicate their lives to our freedom,” says the museum. “The National WWII Museum's ongoing educational mission is to tell the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world so that all generations will understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn.”

World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks recently celebrated his 112th birthday with a jeep parade organized by The National WWII Museum.

Lawrence Brooks The Oldest U.S. World War II Veteran Birthday Party

Born on September 12, 1909, he is oldest known U.S. World War II veteran.

Lawrence Brooks The Oldest U.S. World War II Veteran Birthday Party

From his front porch, he was serenaded by the Museum's vocal trio, The Victory Belles.

Lawrence Brooks The Oldest U.S. World War II Veteran Birthday PartyLawrence Brooks The Oldest U.S. World War II Veteran Birthday Party

Local musicians also joined in the lively celebrations.

The National WWII Museum: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by The National WWII Museum.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
