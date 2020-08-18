Home / Funny / Iconic Paintings Reimagined With Bill Murray’s Face

By Sara Barnes on August 18, 2020
Bill Murray Art as George Washington

“Lansdowne portrait of George Washington” by Gilbert Stuart, 1796

Actor Bill Murray has played a lot of roles in his life, so it's no surprise that he could be a shoo-in for any number of historical figures. Need proof? Look no further than Redditor Eddy Torigoe. He has created a series that reimagines famous artworks with Murray’s face in place. From Rembrandt to Frida Kahlo, the beloved celebrity is a convincing stand-in for the faces we’re used to seeing in iconic self-portraits.

Torigoe first shared his series of artworks on Reddit after being encouraged by what he saw being shared on the site. “The inspiration for the series was accidental really,” he tells My Modern Met. “Someone had posted a photo of Bill Murray on Reddit and I thought that the angle of the face and his facial expression greatly resembled George Washington’s portrait to an uncanny degree.” After downloading the painting and seeing how well Murray matched up, Torigoe began to look beyond Washington. “It occurred to me to look for other images of Bill Murray that would fit some other famous portraits.”

After creating many iterations of Murray, Torigoe feels as though he’s completed the series. Scroll down to see how seamlessly the actor fits in throughout history.

Eddy Torigoe shows how Bill Murray is a chameleon by imagining him in famous paintings throughout art history.

Bill Murray Funny Pictures

“American Gothic” by Grant Wood, 1930

Bill Murray as Frida Kahlo

“Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird” by Frida Kahlo, 1940

Bill Murray Funny Pictures

“Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear and Pipe” by Vincent van Gogh, 1889

Bill Murray Funny Pictures

“Laughing Cavalier” by Frans Hals, 1624

Bill Murray Funny Art

“Portrait of Henry VIII” by Hans Holbein the Younger, 1536–1537

Bill Murray Funny Art

“The Emperor Napoleon in His Study at the Tuileries” by Jacques-Louis David, 1812

Bill Murray Funny Pictures

“Self-Portrait with Two Circles” by Rembrandt, c. 1665 – 1669

Bill Murray Funny Art

“Arrangement in Grey and Black No.1” by James Abbott McNeill Whistler 1871

Bill Murray Funny Pictures

“Portrait of Martin Luther” by Lucas Cranach the Elder, 1543

Bill Murray Funny Pictures

“I Want You” by James Montgomery Flagg, 1917

Eddy Torigoe: Reddit

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Eddy Torigoe.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
