Actor Bill Murray has played a lot of roles in his life, so it's no surprise that he could be a shoo-in for any number of historical figures. Need proof? Look no further than Redditor Eddy Torigoe. He has created a series that reimagines famous artworks with Murray’s face in place. From Rembrandt to Frida Kahlo, the beloved celebrity is a convincing stand-in for the faces we’re used to seeing in iconic self-portraits.

Torigoe first shared his series of artworks on Reddit after being encouraged by what he saw being shared on the site. “The inspiration for the series was accidental really,” he tells My Modern Met. “Someone had posted a photo of Bill Murray on Reddit and I thought that the angle of the face and his facial expression greatly resembled George Washington’s portrait to an uncanny degree.” After downloading the painting and seeing how well Murray matched up, Torigoe began to look beyond Washington. “It occurred to me to look for other images of Bill Murray that would fit some other famous portraits.”

After creating many iterations of Murray, Torigoe feels as though he’s completed the series. Scroll down to see how seamlessly the actor fits in throughout history.

Eddy Torigoe shows how Bill Murray is a chameleon by imagining him in famous paintings throughout art history.

Eddy Torigoe: Reddit

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Eddy Torigoe.

