Dutch Police Playfully “Detain” a Pet Parakeet as an Accomplice in a Robbery

Fighting crime is no joke, but Dutch police in the city of Utrecht had a laugh when they detained a bird back in September 2019. The pet parakeet was at the scene of a crime when the police arrested a person suspected of shoplifting, making the bird an accomplice in featheral crime.

“This bird sat on the shoulder of a thief we arrested for shoplifting,” reported the police on Instagram. “As we don't have a birdcage, this bird had no other place to stay than in the cell. His owner agreed to this. When the owner was released shortly after, the bird accompanied him.” They jokingly added, “The bird has not been questioned and is as far as we know not guilty of any charges.”

On the day of the arrest, the police provided the jailbird with bread and water while it was in custody. When reporting the incident, Dutch news organization RTV Utrecht even edited the photo to put a black bar over the bird’s eyes to protect its identity. This little detail helped the story go viral, and it still tickles people today.

Many people on Reddit couldn’t help but chip in with their thoughts on the story. One user wrote, “That’s peak comedy from both the police and the media. Imagine being the journalist who had to edit a censorship bar over a bird’s face with a straight face. Absolute gold. I hope the little guy did his time and turned his life around.”

Others joined in with puns, with one joking that “the police suspected fowl play,” while another pointed out that the bird might be “the first prisoner to have two wings of their own.”

Thinking about how the Dutch police arrested a bird for taking part in a robbery, put it in a jail cell with bread and water & when the media reported on it they put a little black bar over the face to protect its identity pic.twitter.com/2ly0zsoAw6 — Emma (@CampbellxEmma) September 29, 2019

