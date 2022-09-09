Home / Funny

Domino’s Staff Finds Dinosaur Toy Accidentally Left Behind and Makes It an Employee for the Night

By Sara Barnes on September 9, 2022
Dinosaur Employee at Domino's

When you’re a kid, your favorite toy is like your best friend. Accidentally leaving it behind (at a pizza shop, for instance), can be devastating. Luckily, a child who left his favorite T-rex figurine in a Domino’s was reunited with his beloved toy. But that wasn’t before the dino—named Bitey—got to experience life as a Domino’s employee before going home.

In a viral Facebook post, Domino’s New Zealand shares the entire adorable saga. “Last week,” its post reads, “one of our stores received a worried call asking to check if ‘Bitey' the T-rex had been left in the foyer after his family had picked up pizzas that evening. Sure enough, Bitey was there!”

It was too late for the dinosaur to make it back before bedtime. “The team assured Bitey's family he was in good hands,” the post continues, “and he was sent home with plenty of stories to tell about his first shift at Domino's the next day.”

The ensuing photos are adorable. In them, the employees made Bitey his own cap (as worn by real Domino’s employees) and even gave him his own name tag. Bitey is then pictured getting valuable on-the-job training that includes learning how to take an order, talk to customers, make the pizzas, and then wash dishes at the end of the night.

Bitey returned to his family the next day. Perhaps they celebrated with pizza!

Dinosaur Employee at Domino'sDinosaur Employee at Domino's

The employees made Bitey his own cap (as worn by real Domino’s employees) and gave him his own name tag.

Dinosaur Employee at Domino's

Bitey got valuable on-the-job training. He learned how to take orders and make a pizza…

Dinosaur Employee at Domino's

…and do the dishes at the end of the night.

Dinosaur Employee at Domino's

h/t: [Bored Panda]

All images via Domino's New Zealand.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
