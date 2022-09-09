Domino’s Staff Finds Dinosaur Toy Accidentally Left Behind and Makes It an Employee for the Night

When you’re a kid, your favorite toy is like your best friend. Accidentally leaving it behind (at a pizza shop, for instance), can be devastating. Luckily, a child who left his favorite T-rex figurine in a Domino’s was reunited with his beloved toy. But that wasn’t before the dino—named Bitey—got to experience life as a Domino’s employee before going home.

In a viral Facebook post, Domino’s New Zealand shares the entire adorable saga. “Last week,” its post reads, “one of our stores received a worried call asking to check if ‘Bitey' the T-rex had been left in the foyer after his family had picked up pizzas that evening. Sure enough, Bitey was there!”

It was too late for the dinosaur to make it back before bedtime. “The team assured Bitey's family he was in good hands,” the post continues, “and he was sent home with plenty of stories to tell about his first shift at Domino's the next day.”

The ensuing photos are adorable. In them, the employees made Bitey his own cap (as worn by real Domino’s employees) and even gave him his own name tag. Bitey is then pictured getting valuable on-the-job training that includes learning how to take an order, talk to customers, make the pizzas, and then wash dishes at the end of the night.

Bitey returned to his family the next day. Perhaps they celebrated with pizza!

Bitey got valuable on-the-job training. He learned how to take orders and make a pizza…

…and do the dishes at the end of the night.

h/t: [Bored Panda]

All images via Domino's New Zealand.

