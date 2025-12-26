My Modern Met was in Dublin to visit the Sherbourne Hotel and had the opportunity to visit cultural sites with the support of Autograph Collection Hotels.

Book of Kells Experience Blends History and Technology To Celebrate the Illuminated Manuscript

By Sara Barnes on December 26, 2025

Long Room at Book of Kells Experience

Copying a book in the Middle Ages and the Early Renaissance was a laborious process. This was before the advent of movable type, so any text would need to be copied word for word onto blank pages. Some manuscripts were just that—words and nothing else—but others went well beyond text and featured intricately adorned pages of illustrations and illuminations (decorations). These treasured books were aptly called illuminated manuscripts. Of these special texts, the 9th-century Book of Kells is one of the most famous, and the Book of Kells Experience at Trinity College Dublin offers an intimate look at why.

The experience is more than seeing the manuscript, although that is reason enough to go. Trinity College Dublin has created a compelling space that blends history with technology. The site and its accompanying elements offer a full understanding of the book: how it was made, the symbolism within it, its place in medieval Ireland, and why it’s important today.

The visit starts by walking through the Old Library building, home to the Long Room. This gorgeous space features a soaring arched ceiling and rows of floor-to-ceiling bookcases on either side of the grand chamber. Also on display is Gaia, an illuminated artwork by Luke Jerram. It features NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface on a 3D planet. The orb is viewed in the same way as it might be seen from space.

On a recent trip to Dublin, My Modern Met Editor-in-Chief Eugene Kim had the opportunity to immerse himself in the Book of Kells Experience. He says, “Visiting the Book of Kells was one of the top highlights of my time in Dublin. The Old Library was immediately striking, with its tall, symmetrical shelves and a bright, floating Earth installation visible in the distance. The guided experience added important context, offering insight into the history and legacy of Trinity College Dublin.”

The Long Room is where you are able to view the actual Book of Kells. “Seeing the Book of Kells up close was a memorable moment,” Kim says, “a reminder of the care, craftsmanship, and human creativity preserved across centuries.” Two pages are on display at a time (for conservation purposes), and these folios are rotated several times a year. While there, you’ll learn about the symbolism and artistry contained on the pages within.

Beyond the Old Library is the Red Pavilion, which houses a digital exhibition of the Book of Kells and Trinity’s larger collection. One key part is the Book of Kells 360, which uses light and sound to create an immersive perspective on the illuminated manuscript’s history. Another section is the Secret Life of the Collection, which brings stories and artifacts to life through interactivity. There, you can engage with historic figures, including Ada Lovelace, Jonathan Swift, and Rosalind Franklin. After that, visit the Long Room Reimagined, which is a digital reenvisioning of the historic space to highlight its long tradition and breathtaking architecture.

Plan your visit to the Book of Kells Experience by visiting the Trinity College Dublin website.

The Book of Kells Experience at Trinity College Dublin offers an intimate look at the 9th-century illuminated manuscript.

Trinity Front Square at Trinity College Dublin

While there, you can see the incredible illuminated manuscript and experience Trinity’s historic architecture and collection blended with engaging technology.

Long Room Reimagined at Book of Kells Experience

Photo: Zoe Ardiff

Long Room Reimagined at Book of Kells Experience

Photo: Ste Murray

Trinity College Dublin: Website 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Trinity College Dublin.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast.
