Vocal Husky “Talks” to His Humans With an Italian Accent

Huskies are well known for their chattiness. Whether it's through howls or barks, it definitely seems like these intelligent canines are trying to communicate with their humans. Apparently, some of them even try to mimic their owners' accents when they “use their words.” A husky in Italy has gone viral on TikTok for his hilarious videos in which he “talks” back to his humans with a distinctly Italian accent.

The account, called @aaronthehusky_, features short clips of the blue-and-brown eyed pup copying the rhythm of his human's voice through doggy sounds. While the husky doesn't make any discernible words through his vocalizations, it definitely appears as though he is trying to emulate his masters' way of speaking—perhaps in hopes that he will be better understood.

According to a study conducted in the UK, dogs copying their humans' regional accents is a relatively common occurrence. People from across the country were asked to record their dogs' barks and growls and submit them to a panel, and researches found variations from area to area. Dog behaviorist Tracey Gudgeon proposes that canines mimic the tone and pitch of their owners' voices as a way of bonding. For instance, Scottish dogs were found to have a “rolling” bark, similar to the regional accent.

So if the Italian husky has picked up his humans' musical accent, it is very likely that your pup sounds like you too.

A vocal husky (@aaronthehusky_) “talks” to his Italian humans with a similar Italian accent.

According to a study, it is common for dogs to pick up on their owner's regional accent.

Copying their human’s way of speaking is a way of bonding.

@aaronthehusky_: TikTok

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

Blind Siberian Husky Has an Unofficial Guide Dog in His Malamute Best Friend

This Rare, Chocolate Brown Siberian Husky Is One of the Most Beautiful Dogs on Instagram

Husky Rescue Goes from Frightened Pup to Model Muse for Photographer