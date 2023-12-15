Home / Animals / Dogs

Vocal Husky “Talks” to His Humans With an Italian Accent

By Margherita Cole on December 15, 2023
@aaronthehusky_ Ai commenti negativi “ ma che vuo?”#tiktoklover #tiktok #huskysiberianotiktok #husky #siberianhusky #husky #myhusky #viralvideo #tiktok ♬ suono originale – Antonia

Huskies are well known for their chattiness. Whether it's through howls or barks, it definitely seems like these intelligent canines are trying to communicate with their humans. Apparently, some of them even try to mimic their owners' accents when they “use their words.” A husky in Italy has gone viral on TikTok for his hilarious videos in which he “talks” back to his humans with a distinctly Italian accent.

The account, called @aaronthehusky_, features short clips of the blue-and-brown eyed pup copying the rhythm of his human's voice through doggy sounds. While the husky doesn't make any discernible words through his vocalizations, it definitely appears as though he is trying to emulate his masters' way of speaking—perhaps in hopes that he will be better understood.

According to a study conducted in the UK, dogs copying their humans' regional accents is a relatively common occurrence. People from across the country were asked to record their dogs' barks and growls and submit them to a panel, and researches found variations from area to area. Dog behaviorist Tracey Gudgeon proposes that canines mimic the tone and pitch of their owners' voices as a way of bonding. For instance, Scottish dogs were found to have a “rolling” bark, similar to the regional accent.

So if the Italian husky has picked up his humans' musical accent, it is very likely that your pup sounds like you too.

A vocal husky (@aaronthehusky_) “talks” to his Italian humans with a similar Italian accent.

@aaronthehusky_ Risposta a @SIMONA Stiamo lavorando sui suoni A voi i commenti e altre idee #tiktoklover #siberianhusky #huskysiberianotiktok #meandyou #viralvideo #funnydog #perteee #tiktok ♬ suono originale – Antonia

According to a study, it is common for dogs to pick up on their owner's regional accent.

@aaronthehusky_Quante volte mi ha mandato a quel paese?♬ suono originale – Antonia

Copying their human’s way of speaking is a way of bonding.

@aaronthehusky_Pur di uscire dice qualsiasi parola♬ suono originale – Antonia

@aaronthehusky_: TikTok
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
