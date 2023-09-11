Home / Design / Creative Products

This Cat Backpack Also Can Transform Into a Full-Sized Crate for Your Pet

By Margherita Cole on September 11, 2023
Cat Backpack by Pidan

Bringing your cat on outdoor excursions is not as simple as taking your dog for a walk. While some felines adapt well to harnesses and leashes, it's not a perfect fit for all. Fortunately, designers are coming up with safer and more enjoyable cat carriers for your feline friends. Pidan's Travel Habit Carrier looks like a backpack in one mode with ventilated windows for your kitty and a pair of straps for the human to support it on their back. And with a few adjustments, it can expand into a full-sized crate.

The convertible cat carrier was awarded the Good Design Award in 2022 and it's easy to see why. Not only is it extremely spacious, allowing cats to sit down comfortably on the wide flat base, but it also comes with an array of features. When expanded into a large shelter, there's an integrated litter tray in one corner, with enough space left over to add a food and water dish.

The Travel Habitat Carrier isn't only for pets on the go, though. As Pidan's photos show, the functions of the crate can seamlessly fit in with an indoor cat's lifestyle, too, becoming a safe retreat for them. The design includes two openings that can be unzipped for kitties to come and go as they please. Additionally, for cats that prefer more privacy, the carrier includes an option to unfurl a curtain and block the window.

You can pre-order the backpack for $129 via Pidan's website.

Pidan has designed a cat backpack that doubles as a livable crate.

Cat Backpack by Pidan Cat Backpack by Pidan

 

The Travel Habitat Carrier features a wide flat base so cats can sit comfortably when being transported from point A to point B.

Cat Backpack by Pidan Cat Backpack by Pidan

There are windows and plenty of mesh walls to allow for comfortable ventilation.

Cat Backpack by Pidan Cat Backpack by Pidan

When expanded into a full-sized shelter, there's an integrated litter tray for cats to go potty.

Cat Backpack by Pidan Cat Backpack by Pidan

The carrier also has plenty of room to add a food and water dish.

Cat Backpack by Pidan

It's the perfect accessory for travelers who want to take their cats with them.

Cat Backpack by Pidan Cat Backpack by Pidan

Pidan: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [Yanko Design]

All images via Pidan.

Related Articles:

This Whimsical Sling Bag Will Transform Your Cat Into a Lion

Colorful Cat Backpacks Feature Bubble Window for Traveling like an Astronaut

25 Fun Travel Essentials for Creative Globetrotters

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

31+ Spook-tacular Gifts To Get Your Spirit Ready for Halloween
40 Awesome Products From Amazon Inspired by the Fall Season
Labor Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Ingenious Bird on CO2 Monitor Drops Down When You Should Open a Window for Fresh Air
26 Quirky Candles To Cast a Creative Glow in Your Home
45 Creative Dorm Room Essentials to Express Your Personal Style

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

35 Cute and Creative Back-to-School Supplies to Let Your Personal Style Shine
42 Must-Have School Supplies for Creative Students
16 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target
Amazon Prime Day 2023: How to Get the Best Deals for Creative Products
You Can Attach This Tent to Your Paddle Board to Sleep on the Water
Give Your Phone a Seat With One of These Quirky Phone Holders

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.