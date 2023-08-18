Home / Store

Decorate Your Fridge With These Cute Cat Butt Magnets

By Margherita Cole on August 18, 2023

Where do you place notes that you don't want to forget? For many, the refrigerator door is still a great spot. If you're looking for some eye-catching magnets to add to your collection, My Modern Met Store has a set that you may be interested in. Combining humor with felines, the Cat Butt Magnets are an immediate conversation starter.

These funny little accessories resemble the tailed behinds of several different kinds of cats. Each set comes with six magnets, including a gray tabby cat, a Siamese cat, a black Bombay cat, a calico cat, a white Persian cat, and an orange tabby cat. They can be applied to any magnetic surface to keep notes, photographs, and other jottings in place.

Not only are they amusing to look at on their own, but they'll surely do the job of grabbing your attention whenever you walk by. Anyone who loves cats or humor—or hopefully both—will get a kick out of this playful set.

You can pick up this set online at My Modern Met Store.

This set of magnets is the purr-fect accessory for any fridge.

 

Cat Butt Magnets (Set of 6)

 

Find more Kikkerland Design products at My Modern Met Store!

 

