Home / Store

Hang This Rainbowmaker on Your Window To Bring Rainbows Indoors

By Margherita Cole on June 27, 2023
Rainbowmaker by Kikkerland Design

No matter your age, you're never too old to be dazzled by a rainbow. And while nothing can replace the serendipity of finding one after the rain, Kikkerland Design has created a nifty contraption that brings some of that magic indoors.

The Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker with Crystal is a special decorative device that can produce its own rainbows. All you need to do is use the suction cup on the back to hang the piece in direct sunlight—a sunny window is the perfect spot. The Rainbowmaker will do the rest. You'll see that as light filters through the solar panel, tiny rainbows will flicker all around the room.

Kikkerland Design makes more than this rainbowmaker though. Since 1992, Kikkerland Design offers “the world's largest collection of ingenious items combining form, function, and delight in equal parts.” Their Catt Butt Magnets set, for instance, includes six magnets that resemble the tailed behinds of several different kinds of cats, including a gray tabby cat, a Siamese cat, a black Bombay cat, a calico cat, a white Persian cat, and an orange tabby cat. They can be used on any magnetic surface to keep your notes, photographs, and other jottings in place.

Scroll down to more Kikkerland Design products, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Table of Contents hide
1 Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker with Crystal
2 Animal Multi Tool
3 Bartender Glasses (Set of 4)
4 Bird Beechwood Phone Stand
5 Cat Butt Magnets (Set of 6)
6 Crab Multi Tool
7 Make Your Own Music Box Kit
8 Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter Subscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Add some whimsy to your life with the help of Kikkerland Design's creative products.

 

Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker with Crystal

Rainbowmaker

Kikkerland | $34.95

Rainbowmaker

Kikkerland | $34.95

Rainbowmaker

Kikkerland | $34.95

 

Animal Multi Tool

Animal Multi Tool by Kikkerland Design

Kikkerland | $24.50

Animal Multi Tool by Kikkerland Design

Kikkerland | $24.50

Animal Multi Tool by Kikkerland Design

Kikkerland | $24.50

Animal Multi Tool by Kikkerland Design

Kikkerland | $24.50

 

Bartender Glasses (Set of 4)

 

Bird Beechwood Phone Stand

Bird Beechwood Phone Stand

Kikkerland | $12.50

Bird Beechwood Phone Stand

Kikkerland | $12.50

Bird Beechwood Phone Stand

Kikkerland | $12.50

 

Cat Butt Magnets (Set of 6)

Cat Butt Magnets

Kikkerland | $17.50

Cat Butt Magnets

Kikkerland | $17.50

Cat Butt Magnets Cat Butt Magnets
Cat Butt Magnets

Kikkerland | $17.50

 

Crab Multi Tool

Crab Multi Tool

Kikkerland | $24.50

Crab Multi Tool

Kikkerland | $24.50

Crab Multi Tool

Kikkerland | $24.50

Crab Multi Tool

Kikkerland | $24.50

Kikkerland | $24.50

Crab Multi Tool

Kikkerland | $24.50

 

Make Your Own Music Box Kit

Music Box Kit

Kikkerland | $27.50

Music Box Kit

Kikkerland | $27.50

Music Box Kit

Kikkerland | $27.50

Music Box Kit

Kikkerland | $27.50

 

Find more Kikkerland Design products in My Modern Met Store!

 

Related Articles:

28 Gifts to Get You Outside and Staying Creative This Summer

16 Beautiful Wind Chimes To Fill Your Garden With Music This Summer

32 Summery Gifts That Will Make a Splash This Season

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Amazing Puzzle Is Made Up of Over 200 Lizard-Shaped Pieces
15 Best-Selling Products Bought by Fun Art Enthusiasts and People Who Love Good Design
Father’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All Creative Gifts for Dad
Gorgeous Infinity Puzzles That Can Be Pieced Together in Endless Ways
Clever Enamel Pins Reimagine Famous Artists as Quirky Cats
Take a Tour of Space When You Complete These Unique Jigsaw Puzzles

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Look at Your Screen Hands-Free With One of These Quirky Phone Stands
Create Your Own Animal Plushie With These All-Inclusive Embroidery Kits
Mother’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Get Ready to Jet With These Creative Pouches and Weekender Bags
20+ Gifts for Coworkers That Suit Any Occasion
Shop In Style With Any of These Artistic Reusable Tote Bags

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.