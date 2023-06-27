Hang This Rainbowmaker on Your Window To Bring Rainbows Indoors

No matter your age, you're never too old to be dazzled by a rainbow. And while nothing can replace the serendipity of finding one after the rain, Kikkerland Design has created a nifty contraption that brings some of that magic indoors.

The Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker with Crystal is a special decorative device that can produce its own rainbows. All you need to do is use the suction cup on the back to hang the piece in direct sunlight—a sunny window is the perfect spot. The Rainbowmaker will do the rest. You'll see that as light filters through the solar panel, tiny rainbows will flicker all around the room.

Kikkerland Design makes more than this rainbowmaker though. Since 1992, Kikkerland Design offers “the world's largest collection of ingenious items combining form, function, and delight in equal parts.” Their Catt Butt Magnets set, for instance, includes six magnets that resemble the tailed behinds of several different kinds of cats, including a gray tabby cat, a Siamese cat, a black Bombay cat, a calico cat, a white Persian cat, and an orange tabby cat. They can be used on any magnetic surface to keep your notes, photographs, and other jottings in place.

Scroll down to more Kikkerland Design products, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Add some whimsy to your life with the help of Kikkerland Design's creative products.

Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker with Crystal

Animal Multi Tool

Bartender Glasses (Set of 4)

Bird Beechwood Phone Stand

Cat Butt Magnets (Set of 6)

Crab Multi Tool

Make Your Own Music Box Kit

Find more Kikkerland Design products in My Modern Met Store!

Related Articles:

28 Gifts to Get You Outside and Staying Creative This Summer

16 Beautiful Wind Chimes To Fill Your Garden With Music This Summer

32 Summery Gifts That Will Make a Splash This Season