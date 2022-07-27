Home / Funny

5-Year-Old Dressed as Chucky the Doll Terrifies Adults in an Alabama Neighborhood

By Sara Barnes on July 27, 2022

When you think of all of the scary characters in horror films, Chucky the doll is likely one of the most unsettling villains that come to mind. The murderous toy first made its appearance in the 1988 film Child’s Play and has been manifesting in nightmares ever since (not o mention sequels and reboot films). But for a group of unsuspecting people in an Alabama neighborhood, the horror film went from the silver screen to real life. They saw what appeared to be a life-size Chucky doll skulking on the sidewalk—and it was terrifying!

Kendra Walden and two other women were in a car when they first spotted Chucky. “I was remodeling a house in the area and me and some of my employees were headed home from that house,” she said. That's when they saw Chucky. Walden, at first, thought she was seeing things. It couldn’t be real, could it? “When we got closer to him we saw that it was real. It scared the heck out of us.”

The trio started “screaming like little kids” but they were brave enough to turn around and get a better look at Chucky. That’s when they discovered the doll was, in reality, a 5-year-old boy. “When we circled back around (the boy) had his mask off, but quickly popped it back on and crossed the street after we passed,” Walden explained. “We turned around again and that’s when we got the photos.”

Walden snapped three photos and shared them on Facebook with an accompanying caption: “Dear Parents of the little boy in the chucky costume in Pinson. GET YOUR KID.… I almost had a heart attack.” The amusing and surreal images went viral, garnering over 16,000 comments and counting. The mother of the boy saw the photos, too, and so the mystery of Chucky's identity is solved with some laughs (from others) along the way.

Three women were terrified when they saw a life-size Chucky doll skulking around an Alabama neighborhood.

It was a terrifying sight—the trio started “screaming like little kids” when they saw him—until they realized Chucky was just a kid in a costume.

h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

Baker Turns Gingerbread Into Sculptures of Iconic Movie Characters

Behind the Scenes Look at the Horror Classic “The Shining”

Husband Keeps Hilariously Photobombing Wife’s Zoom Meetings Dressed in Silly Costumes

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Emmanuel Is Now the Most Famous Emu in the World for Knocking Over the Camera Every Time His Owner Is Filming
Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Take on the TikTok Tortilla Challenge
Cowboy Tries Period Pain Simulator and Can Barely Handle How Bad It Hurts
Mysterious Woman Wins Almost Every Single Award at District Fair
Tiny Turtle Zooms Around His House on a Speedy Set of Hot Wheels
Vintage Burger King Is Discovered Fully Intact Behind a Wall at a Delaware Mall

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Here’s How People Laugh Online in Different Languages
Artist Creates Perfect Pairing of Two Iconic Memes as One Funny Painting
Japanese Museum Unleashes “Dinosaurs” in Celebration of New Tyrannosaurus Rex Exhibit
Funny Dog Brings His Mom Presents While She’s in the Shower
Software Engineer Marks the “Death” of the Internet Explorer Browser With a Funny Headstone
This Guy Has Been Photoshopping Paddington Bear Into Movies for Over 400 Days and Counting

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]