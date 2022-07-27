5-Year-Old Dressed as Chucky the Doll Terrifies Adults in an Alabama Neighborhood

When you think of all of the scary characters in horror films, Chucky the doll is likely one of the most unsettling villains that come to mind. The murderous toy first made its appearance in the 1988 film Child’s Play and has been manifesting in nightmares ever since (not o mention sequels and reboot films). But for a group of unsuspecting people in an Alabama neighborhood, the horror film went from the silver screen to real life. They saw what appeared to be a life-size Chucky doll skulking on the sidewalk—and it was terrifying!

Kendra Walden and two other women were in a car when they first spotted Chucky. “I was remodeling a house in the area and me and some of my employees were headed home from that house,” she said. That's when they saw Chucky. Walden, at first, thought she was seeing things. It couldn’t be real, could it? “When we got closer to him we saw that it was real. It scared the heck out of us.”

The trio started “screaming like little kids” but they were brave enough to turn around and get a better look at Chucky. That’s when they discovered the doll was, in reality, a 5-year-old boy. “When we circled back around (the boy) had his mask off, but quickly popped it back on and crossed the street after we passed,” Walden explained. “We turned around again and that’s when we got the photos.”

Walden snapped three photos and shared them on Facebook with an accompanying caption: “Dear Parents of the little boy in the chucky costume in Pinson. GET YOUR KID.… I almost had a heart attack.” The amusing and surreal images went viral, garnering over 16,000 comments and counting. The mother of the boy saw the photos, too, and so the mystery of Chucky's identity is solved with some laughs (from others) along the way.

Three women were terrified when they saw a life-size Chucky doll skulking around an Alabama neighborhood.

It was a terrifying sight—the trio started “screaming like little kids” when they saw him—until they realized Chucky was just a kid in a costume.

