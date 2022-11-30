Looking to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank? Accessories are an easy and affordable way to do it. Lapel pins, as the name suggests, attach to the flap of a jacket or shirt and infuse a touch of creative personality into an ordinary garment. They add flair and can make a statement with illustrative designs that are an outward display of your interests, causes that you support, and the overall message you want to send to the world.
There are different formats of lapel pins. Some have a pin-back that pierces once through the fabric and is secured with a metal or rubber clutch. Others are stick pins, which feature a design on one end of a short metal bar that sticks through two points of the fabric and is secured with a plug. Both offer a secure way to keep the pin on your garment, but the stick pin is generally seen as a more formal option—perfect for a wedding or special party.
Scroll down for creative lapel pins of all kinds. Because they are so small, consider getting a couple of them. That way, you can easily switch them out when you’re looking for a vibe shift in your outfit.
