Home / Design / Style

25 Lapel Pins That Will Infuse an Ordinary Wardrobe With a Pierce of Creative Flair

By Sara Barnes on November 30, 2022
Creative Lapel Pins

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Looking to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank? Accessories are an easy and affordable way to do it. Lapel pins, as the name suggests, attach to the flap of a jacket or shirt and infuse a touch of creative personality into an ordinary garment. They add flair and can make a statement with illustrative designs that are an outward display of your interests, causes that you support, and the overall message you want to send to the world.

There are different formats of lapel pins. Some have a pin-back that pierces once through the fabric and is secured with a metal or rubber clutch. Others are stick pins, which feature a design on one end of a short metal bar that sticks through two points of the fabric and is secured with a plug. Both offer a secure way to keep the pin on your garment, but the stick pin is generally seen as a more formal option—perfect for a wedding or special party.

Scroll down for creative lapel pins of all kinds. Because they are so small, consider getting a couple of them. That way, you can easily switch them out when you’re looking for a vibe shift in your outfit.

Table of Contents hide
1 Rainbow Leaf Stick Pin
2 Lemon Enamel Pin
3 100 Enamel Lapel Pin
4 Mini Knot Lapel Pin
5 Starry Narwhal Pin
6 Sushi and Sauce Pin Set
7 Fairy-Wren Lapel Pin
8 Clementine Enamel Pin
9 Hiked It Liked It Enamel Pin
10 Tardis Van Gogh Starry Night Stamp Pin
11 Golden Fern Collar and Lapel Pin
12 Rose Pin
13 James Webb Space Telescope Pin
14 You Matter Enamel Pin
15 Tiny Smile Pin
16 Cottage in the Woods Pin
17 The Garden of Earthly Delights Hinged Enamel Pin
18 Leopard Soft Enamel Pin
19 Deer Head Brooch Pin
20 Butterfly Moon Pins

Looking to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank? Try one (or more) of these lapel pins—pieces of flair that attach to the flap of your favorite shirt or jacket.

 

Rainbow Leaf Stick Pin

Creative Lapel Pins

The Pin Prick | $10.53

 

Lemon Enamel Pin

Creative Lapel Pins

Old English Co. | $9.93

 

100 Enamel Lapel Pin

Creative Lapel Pins

Everyday Olive | $9.60

 

Mini Knot Lapel Pin

Creative Lapel Pins

Melly's Bow | $12

 

Starry Narwhal Pin

Creative Lapel Pins

Alum & Ink | $8.80+

 

Sushi and Sauce Pin Set

Creative Lapel Pins

Pin Pin Pals | $13.60

 

Fairy-Wren Lapel Pin

Creative Lapel Pins

Braw Paper Co. | $10.41

 

Clementine Enamel Pin

 

Hiked It Liked It Enamel Pin

 

Tardis Van Gogh Starry Night Stamp Pin

Creative Lapel Pins

Riverda | $4.50

 

Golden Fern Collar and Lapel Pin

 

Rose Pin

Creative Lapel Pins

The Gray Muses | $10.80

 

James Webb Space Telescope Pin

 

You Matter Enamel Pin

 

Tiny Smile Pin

 

Cottage in the Woods Pin

 

The Garden of Earthly Delights Hinged Enamel Pin

 

Leopard Soft Enamel Pin

 

Deer Head Brooch Pin

 

Butterfly Moon Pins

Creative Lapel Pins

Okinson | $6.27+

 

Related Articles:

15 Fabulous Flower Vases Offering Creative Ways to Display Your Blooms

52 of the Best Creative Gifts You Can Find on Etsy

25 Flower-Themed Accessories To Celebrate Spring in Style

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

35 Perfect Last-Minute 2022 Christmas Gifts for Mom
Doc Martens and The Met Team Up to Pay Homage to Japanese Master Hokusai
Cyber Monday Deal at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
47 Creative Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers
42 Creative Teacher Gift Ideas for the Educator in Your Life
Best of 2022: 50 of the Most Creative Products Everyone Wanted This Year

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25 Creative Gifts For People Who Love Math and Science
46 Fun Gifts for Tea Lovers With a Unique Taste for Creativity
15 Fabulous Flower Vases Offering Creative Ways to Display Your Blooms
20 Gifts for Tattoo Artists to Let Them Know You’re Inking of Them
17 Best Subscription Boxes for the Holidays
Etsy Has Released Its 2022 Gift Guide With Picks of the Best Handmade Products

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.