Looking to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank? Accessories are an easy and affordable way to do it. Lapel pins, as the name suggests, attach to the flap of a jacket or shirt and infuse a touch of creative personality into an ordinary garment. They add flair and can make a statement with illustrative designs that are an outward display of your interests, causes that you support, and the overall message you want to send to the world.

There are different formats of lapel pins. Some have a pin-back that pierces once through the fabric and is secured with a metal or rubber clutch. Others are stick pins, which feature a design on one end of a short metal bar that sticks through two points of the fabric and is secured with a plug. Both offer a secure way to keep the pin on your garment, but the stick pin is generally seen as a more formal option—perfect for a wedding or special party.

Scroll down for creative lapel pins of all kinds. Because they are so small, consider getting a couple of them. That way, you can easily switch them out when you’re looking for a vibe shift in your outfit.

Looking to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank? Try one (or more) of these lapel pins—pieces of flair that attach to the flap of your favorite shirt or jacket.

Rainbow Leaf Stick Pin

Lemon Enamel Pin

100 Enamel Lapel Pin

Mini Knot Lapel Pin

Starry Narwhal Pin

Sushi and Sauce Pin Set

Fairy-Wren Lapel Pin

Clementine Enamel Pin

Hiked It Liked It Enamel Pin

Tardis Van Gogh Starry Night Stamp Pin

Golden Fern Collar and Lapel Pin

Rose Pin

James Webb Space Telescope Pin

You Matter Enamel Pin

Tiny Smile Pin

Cottage in the Woods Pin

The Garden of Earthly Delights Hinged Enamel Pin

Leopard Soft Enamel Pin

Deer Head Brooch Pin

Butterfly Moon Pins

Related Articles:

15 Fabulous Flower Vases Offering Creative Ways to Display Your Blooms

52 of the Best Creative Gifts You Can Find on Etsy

25 Flower-Themed Accessories To Celebrate Spring in Style