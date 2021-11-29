Top 2021 Cyber Monday Deals Creatives Won’t Want to Miss

After all that turkey and stuffing, it can mean only one thing—Cyber Week is here! A spin-off of Black Friday, more and more stores are extending their deep discounts. Things kick off on Cyber Monday, when online retailers have a huge selection of deals and, at times, discounts up to 50% or 60% off.

With holiday shopping in full swing, it's a great opportunity to scoop up some creative gifts. At the same time, keep an eye out for bargains on items you've been coveting, whether it's a nice piece of custom jewelry or a painting to add to your art collection. Of course, major online retailers like Amazon and Target will be having Cyber Monday sales, but there are plenty of smaller e-commerce shops that will be celebrating with incredible deals.

So if you are an art lover, crafter, or love to learn new, creative skills, you'll want to check out some of our favorite Cyber Monday deals of 2021.

My Modern Met Store

Our very own My Modern Met Store is celebrating Cyber Monday with a special offer on our creative items. Take 15% off your entire order when you use the code CYBERMONDAY15 from November 29 to December 5. This leaves you plenty of time to pick up a levitating planter, an artistic face mask, or a solar system set for your desk.

Redbubble

Redbubble is wrapping up their biggest sale of the year on Cyber Monday by offering up to 60% off everything. Pick up home decor, wall art, stickers, and apparel by some of today's best independent artists. Just use the promo code CYBER5 to take advantage of their sale, which runs through November 30.

Craftsy

Craftsy is giving you the perfect excuse to brush up on your creative skills by giving you 75% off their classes sitewide. Just use the code CYBER75 and you'll also be gifted an e-book. There are tons of classes to explore, covering everything from drawing and crochet to baking and fitness.

Cratejoy

Are you looking for a gift as unique as your friends and family? Then check out these deals from Cratejoy. From monthly STEM projects to hot sauces of the month, or even book and wine subscriptions, you’ll love the selection of more than 2,500 gift ideas broken out by theme, interest, and price range. Use the code CYBERMONDAY21 and you'll be able to save 30% on select boxes during their sale, which runs from November 28 until November 30.

Society 6

At Society 6, Cyber Monday starts early, meaning you can profit from incredible bargains starting from November 25. Need some new wall art? Posters are 50% off; meanwhile, you can get 40% off on home decor and bed and bath items. All products enjoy at least a 30% discount and there is free shipping on all orders, making it a great place to stock up on holiday gifts.

Saatchi

Invest in a bit of art with Saatchi Art‘s Cyber Monday deal. Browse thousands of talented artists and receive significant discounts on originals and limited editions from November 28 until November 30. Get 20% off originals of $3,000+ with the code CYBER20 and 15% off all other originals with the code CYBER15.

This article has been edited and updated.

