Learn to Letter When You Enroll in This Beginner Hand Lettering Online Course

By Sara Barnes on April 18, 2022
Hand Lettering With Danison Fronda

Have you ever wanted to learn how to add an element of drawing to your handwriting? That might sound odd, but the idea is the basis of hand lettering. Hand lettering is the art of drawing letterforms in an aesthetically pleasing way, often to convey or evoke emotion. Sounds fun, right? You just have to know where to start. In that case, hand lettering artist Danison Fronda is here to help. His course titled Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase on My Modern Met Academy will teach you the basics of the subject and how to cultivate your own style.

This class was created with the true beginner in mind. Fronda shares essential knowledge, so you'll get a complete understanding of what tools you’ll need and the foundational strokes that are the basis of your artsy letterforms. He’ll even provide you with practice sheets so you can perfect your alphabet. It all culminates with you lettering the phrase, “I am still learning.” Fronda will letter it, too, so you'll be able to follow along with his expert instruction.

With his friendly and approachable style, Fronda wants to help all aspiring artists drown out their inner critics and take the first step toward lettering. “Lettering can seem like an intimidating art form, but when we break it down and change our mindset, lettering is as simple as putting pen to paper,” he says. “By the end of this course, I want students to feel like they have a basic foundation and understanding of the tools, materials, and concepts to attempt any script lettering style out there.”

Enroll in Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase on My Modern Met Academy today. When you're done, check out our other courses that are sure to spark your creativity.

Learn the essentials of hand lettering when you enroll in Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase on My Modern Met Academy.

Hand Lettering With Danison Fronda

Taught by Danison Fronda, he'll share all the tools you need as well as the strokes to practice to perfect your letterforms.

Hand Lettering With Danison Fronda

The course even comes with a practice template!

Hand Lettering With Danison FrondaHand Lettering With Danison Fronda

Together, you will letter the phrase, “I am still learning.”

Hand Lettering With Danison Fronda

Get a peek into the class in the video below:

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast.
