London Gallery Showcases David Hockney’s Latest Work for the First Time

Legendary British artist David Hockney is known for his unique, colorful style that captures the world with vibrant energy. Over a career spanning more than 70 years, he has continually reinvented his approach, experimenting with painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, and, more recently, digital tools such as an iPad and multi-screen installations. The 88-year-old artist shows no sign of slowing down, and his most recent works are soon to be on show at Serpentine gallery in London for the first time.

Hockney began painting on his iPad during the COVID-19 pandemic, when much of the world was in lockdown. He produced hundreds of images, capturing the changing seasons in his signature, vivid color palette. The exhibition includes Hockney’s celebrated Moon Room which reflects his lifelong interest in the cycle of light and passage of time. Visitors can also see the artist’s digital paintings from his Sunrise series, showcasing Hockney’s continued experimentation with technology.

The exhibition also features A Year in Normandy, a sweeping 90-meter (295-foot) frieze inspired by the Bayeux Tapestry. Spanning the full cycle of the seasons, it captures the changing landscape surrounding Hockney’s former studio in Normandy. Hockney says, “I’m excited to present an exhibition at Serpentine in 2026 on such a momentous year for the Bayeux Tapestry, one of the oldest and most remarkable artworks.”

The exhibition at Serpentine North will be on view from March 12 to August 23, 2026 and admission is free. Find out more on the Serpentine website.

Exhibition information:

David Hockney

March 12, 2026 – August 23, 2026

Serpentine North Gallery

W Carriage Dr, London W2 2AR, United Kingdom

Serpentine: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Serpentine.

