Home / Art

London Gallery Showcases David Hockney’s Latest Work for the First Time

By Emma Taggart on December 2, 2025
David Hockey Exhibition at Serpentine

“A Year in Normandie” 2020-2021 (detail), Composite iPad painting © David Hockney

Legendary British artist David Hockney is known for his unique, colorful style that captures the world with vibrant energy. Over a career spanning more than 70 years, he has continually reinvented his approach, experimenting with painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, and, more recently, digital tools such as an iPad and multi-screen installations. The 88-year-old artist shows no sign of slowing down, and his most recent works are soon to be on show at Serpentine gallery in London for the first time.

Hockney began painting on his iPad during the COVID-19 pandemic, when much of the world was in lockdown. He produced hundreds of images, capturing the changing seasons in his signature, vivid color palette. The exhibition includes Hockney’s celebrated Moon Room which reflects his lifelong interest in the cycle of light and passage of time. Visitors can also see the artist’s digital paintings from his Sunrise series, showcasing Hockney’s continued experimentation with technology.

The exhibition also features A Year in Normandy, a sweeping 90-meter (295-foot) frieze inspired by the Bayeux Tapestry. Spanning the full cycle of the seasons, it captures the changing landscape surrounding Hockney’s former studio in Normandy. Hockney says, “I’m excited to present an exhibition at Serpentine in 2026 on such a momentous year for the Bayeux Tapestry, one of the oldest and most remarkable artworks.”

The exhibition at Serpentine North will be on view from March 12 to August 23, 2026 and admission is free. Find out more on the Serpentine website.

David Hockney’s most recent works are soon to be on show at Serpentine gallery in London for the first time.

David Hockey Exhibition at Serpentine

“A Year in Normandie” (detail), 2020-2021, composite iPad painting © David Hockney

The colorful collection highlights the 88-year-old artist’s playful experimentation with digital tools.

David Hockey Exhibition at Serpentine

Exhibition information:
David Hockney
March 12, 2026 – August 23, 2026
Serpentine North Gallery
W Carriage Dr, London W2 2AR, United Kingdom

Serpentine: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Serpentine.

Related Articles:

Massive David Hockney Exhibition Shows More Than 400 Works Taking Over the Louis Vuitton Foundation

Immersive David Hockney Exhibition Presents Colorful and Intimate Journey Through the Artist’s Inner World

David Hockney’s Portrait of Harry Styles Will Exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery

David Hockney Painting Worth $35,000 Is Discovered on BBC’s ‘Antiques Roadshow’

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

National Academy of Design Celebrates 200th Anniversary [Interview]
NADA Miami 2025 Preview: Emerging Artists, Collectors, and Galleries
How Art Basel Paris’ Second Edition Celebrated the City’s Rich Artistic Heritage
Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami Preview of Emerging and Established Artists
Frida Kahlo Breaks Auction Records, Snagging $54.7 Million for 1940 Self-Portrait
Beloved Portland Galleries Give Back to the Art Community After Tragedy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Art Basel Miami Beach To Return With a Sweeping Examination of Modernism
Gustav Klimt Painting Sells for $236M, Making It the Highest Price for Modern Art Sold at Auction
Stolen 18th-Century Painting of St. Francis of Assisi Is Returned to a Mexican Church 24 Years After It Was Taken Away
Get To Know the Denver Art Museum, a Global Museum With Regional Emphasis [Interview]
Shepard Fairey Exhibition of 400+ Prints Celebrates the Power Found Through Printmaking
Yayoi Kusama Launches European Tour With First-Ever Retrospective in Swiss Museum

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.