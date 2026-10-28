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Old Town San Diego Shop Honors Dolly Parton With Day of the Dead Ofrenda

By Regina Sienra on October 28, 2026

 

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Una publicación compartida por TiendaDeReyes (@tiendadereyes)

Day of the Dead is around the corner. And with it, the Mexican diaspora, as well as those of other nationalities who have found solace in this celebration, get their ofrendas (offerings left for the dead) ready to honor their loved ones who have come to pass. While most people create altars devoted to their family members, others also pay tribute to late figures they admire. This year that includes Dolly Parton, who is at the heart of an ofrenda in Old Town San Diego.

A site with deep Mexican roots, Old Town San Diego has become the epicenter of Day of the Dead celebrations in the Southern California city. The highlight of this event is the ofrendas or altares de muertos (alters of the dead), small shrines set up by families, friends, and even fans of the deceased, featuring photographs, flowers, candles, paper and sugar skulls, and “offerings” in the form of food or drinks that the person enjoyed in life.

The Dolly Parton ofrenda was created by Shawn and Nikki, owners of Tienda de Reyes, a shop carrying Mexican folk art and other souvenirs. True to form, the altar features marigold flowers—believed to light the dead person’s way back to the land of the living—portraits of the singer, including one beside her late husband, Carl Dean; the potatoes she claimed to eat every day; and Dolly-themed treats. “We also had to add some pieces to the altar that would entice Dolly to come back and visit us,” says Shawn in a video shared by the store.

To round out the display, a towering papier-mâché sculpture created by Nikki shows Dolly as a skull, performing at the Grand Ole Opry in a bright pink outfit. “That was one of her favorite places to perform,” the store owner explains. “We wanted Dolly to feel the love that we felt for her.”

In addition to paying tribute to the singer, they hope the attention of their Dolly Parton ofrenda has sparked interest in Day of the Dead and the meaning it carries. “Everybody knows who Dolly is and everybody wants to visit,” Shawn says. “We want to be able to educate them and teach them about the holiday.”

If you are in Southern California, you can visit this and all the other Day of the Dead ofrendas around Old Town San Diego through November 2.

Old Town San Diego is the epicenter of Day of the Dead celebrations in the Southern California city, becoming the temporary home of dozens of ofrendas.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por San Diego (@visitsandiego)

This year, a shop called Tienda de Reyes decided to honor the late Dolly Parton with a bright pink ofrenda featuring some of her favorite things.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Liz and Maddy (@lizandmaddyk)

Here is how to find the Dolly Parton ofrenda if you visit Old Town San Diego.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por TiendaDeReyes (@tiendadereyes)

“We wanted Dolly to feel the love that we felt for her.”

Tienda de Reyes: Instagram

Related Articles:

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Dolly Parton Estate Will Honor the Late Singer With “Dollyfest” Instead of a Public Memorial

Remembering Dolly Parton’s Charitable Contributions Throughout Her Life Right Up Until the Very End

RIP Dolly Parton: Queen of Country Music and Universally Beloved Philanthropist Dies at 80

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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