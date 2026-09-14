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Brooklyn’s New Craft Supply Library Is Making Creativity Accessible for All New Yorkers

By Emma Taggart on September 14, 2026
Craft Supply Library Brooklyn

Photo: Derek Hatfield/Depositphotos

If you’re into crafting, you’ll know the struggle of expensive supplies and cupboards bursting with multiplying materials. Or maybe you’ve got a Pinterest board full of DIY ideas but haven’t quite convinced yourself to invest in all the equipment. Fortunately, the newly opened Craft Supply Library at Brooklyn Public Library lets you borrow the tools and materials you need to test your ideas without having to fully reinvent yourself as a potter, felt artist, printmaker, or whatever your latest creative obsession happens to be.

“As many people look to get offline and into more analog hobbies, crafting has become an increasingly popular pastime,” says Brooklyn Public Library. “Here at the library, we know that not everyone has the funds or space to dedicate to the supplies that come with learning a new craft.”

The Craft Supply Library allows anyone with an adult library card to borrow up to three craft kits and two craft tools at a time. Options include button makers, screen-printing kits, book-binding kits, wood-burning pens, and more. You can borrow craft tools for up to one week, and kits for three weeks. The service is entirely free, and you can even place items on hold for collection through the library’s online catalog.

Many people online expressed how grateful they are for the Craft Supply Library. On Instagram, one person commented, “I can’t tell you how much this means to me. I’m an artist and BIG time crafter. I’ve been wanting a Cricut machine for a long time and have been looking on Facebook Marketplace for an affordable one for a long time to no avail.” They added, “Sometimes I just need to use things for a week or even a day! I don’t need it forever.” Others have expressed interest in donating craft materials, which could mean that the library could evolve into something much bigger over time.

Find out more about Brooklyn’s Craft Supply Library and discover the craft items available to borrow here.

The newly opened Craft Supply Library at Brooklyn Public Library lets you borrow the tools and materials you need for free.

@bklynlibrary We’re so excited to launch a DIYer’s dream: BPL’s new Craft Supply Library! 🖌️🤩🎨 Visit our website to learn more and get crafting! #crafts #diy #nyc #librarytiktok #artsandcrafts ♬ City Haze Rhythm – Chuckles the Cat

Brooklyn Public Library: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

Source: Craft Supply Library

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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