Brooklyn’s New Craft Supply Library Is Making Creativity Accessible for All New Yorkers

If you’re into crafting, you’ll know the struggle of expensive supplies and cupboards bursting with multiplying materials. Or maybe you’ve got a Pinterest board full of DIY ideas but haven’t quite convinced yourself to invest in all the equipment. Fortunately, the newly opened Craft Supply Library at Brooklyn Public Library lets you borrow the tools and materials you need to test your ideas without having to fully reinvent yourself as a potter, felt artist, printmaker, or whatever your latest creative obsession happens to be.

“As many people look to get offline and into more analog hobbies, crafting has become an increasingly popular pastime,” says Brooklyn Public Library. “Here at the library, we know that not everyone has the funds or space to dedicate to the supplies that come with learning a new craft.”

The Craft Supply Library allows anyone with an adult library card to borrow up to three craft kits and two craft tools at a time. Options include button makers, screen-printing kits, book-binding kits, wood-burning pens, and more. You can borrow craft tools for up to one week, and kits for three weeks. The service is entirely free, and you can even place items on hold for collection through the library’s online catalog.

Many people online expressed how grateful they are for the Craft Supply Library. On Instagram, one person commented, “I can’t tell you how much this means to me. I’m an artist and BIG time crafter. I’ve been wanting a Cricut machine for a long time and have been looking on Facebook Marketplace for an affordable one for a long time to no avail.” They added, “Sometimes I just need to use things for a week or even a day! I don’t need it forever.” Others have expressed interest in donating craft materials, which could mean that the library could evolve into something much bigger over time.

Find out more about Brooklyn’s Craft Supply Library and discover the craft items available to borrow here.

The newly opened Craft Supply Library at Brooklyn Public Library lets you borrow the tools and materials you need for free.

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