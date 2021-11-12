Home / Design / Graphic Design

Stylish Posters Reimagine Classic Literature as Vintage-Inspired Postage Stamps

By Sara Barnes on November 12, 2021
Books Imagined as Stamps by Dorothy

Stamp Books: Classics

Creative brand Dorothy crafts beautifully designed posters that display information in a clever way. We’ve marveled at the ingenuity before, and we even carry a selection of their marvelous maps in My Modern Met Store. Now, Dorothy is “putting its stamp on classic books” and released two new prints that celebrate great literature. The Stamp Book series features both essential and popular books from the 17th century to modern times, all on large posters. Each print imagines many novels as small postage stamps with a modernist aesthetic twist.

The two new posters are Stamp Books: Classics and Stamp Books: Modern Classics. As the names suggest, each covers a different time period. The classics poster showcases literary classics from the 17th century to the beginning of the 20th century, starting with Miguel de Cervantes’s Don Quixote—often described as the first-ever modern novel—and ending with Ford Maddox Ford’s The Good Soldier, a book that’s cited as an example of early modernism.

The modern classics poster picks up where the classics print left off. It includes pieces from the early 20th century to today and starts with James Joyce’s Ulysses and ends with Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Underground Road.

No matter your reading preferences, each stamp on the posters is designed with bold shapes and includes icons that are a conceptual nod to the content of the book. “Some graphics for the stamps are abstract and try to convey a feeling or a theme, but some are specific objects or locations from the books,” Jim, the designer and one of the owners of Dorothy, tells My Modern Met. “One of the aspects of The Great Gatsby that lived long in my memory after reading it was the image of the green light and its significance for Gatsby. I hope when people see the stamps they can spot some of the references.”

The Stamp Books posters are now available on the Dorothy website.

Creative brand Dorothy is putting its “stamp on literature” with two new posters celebrating classic and modern classic novels.

 

Stamp Books: Classics Poster

Books Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by Dorothy

 

Stamp Books: Modern Classics Poster

Cool Poster by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by DorothyBooks Imagined as Stamps by Dorothy

Dorothy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dorothy.

Related Articles:

This Intricate Blueprint Poster Charts the Golden History of Rock and Roll Music

Imaginative Infographics Reveal Historical Facts About Iconic Objects

Test Your Music, Film, and Geography Skills With These Cool Posters

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Graphic Designer Transforms 36 Famous Logos Into Holographic Chrome Icons
50 Graphic Design Terms To Help You Understand the Field
Designer Creates “Honest Charts” to Creatively Chronicle Everyday Life
How Helvetica Became the “Little Black Dress” of Typography
18 of the Most Influential Typefaces and the Design History Behind Them
Design Is Not Art: Uncovering the Brilliant Logic Behind Massimo Vignelli’s Famous Designs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Intricate Blueprint Poster Charts the Golden History of Rock and Roll Music
Graphic Designer Creates Over 1,200 Minimalist Movie Posters
Clever Typography Uses Negative Space To Illustrate the Meaning of the Word It Spells
Imaginative Infographics Reveal Historical Facts About Iconic Objects
These Encouraging Hand-Lettered Illustrations Will Brighten Your Day
Sweet Art Tribute Dedicated to Neil Armstrong

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.