People Are Buying This Dr. Pepper Candle That Smells Just Like the Fan-Favorite Soft Drink

Ever since its creation in the 19th century, Dr. Pepper has been among the most popular sodas out there. While its fans have celebrated their love for the soft drink with a wide array of merch, from t-shirts to flavored lip balm, a creative company has found inspiration in another element of the drink—its smell. Vineyard Candle Company launched a soy wax candle that smells just like Dr. Pepper.

To make the experience even more vivid for Dr. Pepper fans, the candle is made in a recycled Dr. Pepper can. And just like the soda that inspired it, the candle comes in 7.5, 12, and 16-ounce sizes, with the largest offering up to 45 hours of burn time. “Vineyard Candle Co takes recycled and upcycled glass bottles and brings them back to life with candles and glass material,” writes the company. Additionally, they use all natural 100% soy wax and its products are all hand made.

Even though the Dr. Pepper scented candle is currently all the rage, the company has something for everyone who has a different favorite drink. Whether it's a classic Coke, a Mountain Dew, a Fanta, or even a PBR, you'll surely find your drink of choice here. And if you still long for the Dr. Pepper aesthetic, you can order a candle in the can but with a different scent, from Very Vanilla to Cognac and Cubans. In fact, you can mix match scents and containers.

Vineyard Candle Company's quirky inventory is also available via Etsy's vast marketplace. Should your love transcend that of a soy wax candle, you can also find sweatshirts, slippers, earrings, lights, tumblers, and more to celebrate your favorite drink on Etsy.

