Home / Art / Painting

Ed Sheeran Showcases His Splatter Paintings for the First Time in London Exhibition

By Eva Baron on July 28, 2025

Ed Sheeran's "Cosmic Carpark" painting series on view at HENI in London

It turns out that Ed Sheeran is more than just a best-selling and award-winning musician. He’s also something of a painter. At HENI in London, Sheeran is currently exhibiting his Cosmic Carpark Paintings, a series of splattered canvases that he produced as a way to maintain his creativity whenever he would step away from music.

According to a recent video shared by Sheeran, he began painting in 2019 while “in between shows,” more “for fun and to give to friends.” His paintings, as the musician himself admits, seek to emulate the spontaneity and vibrancy of Jackson Pollock’s work, with Sheeran dripping, throwing, and splashing “colorful house paint” across monumental canvases. The Cosmic Carpark series only came later, in 2024, during Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour. When he had breaks in his performance schedule, he would arrive at a disused car park in London’s Soho neighborhood and return to the comfort of paint, finding inspiration in celestial forms.

“I am by no means ‘an artist,’ but I do love making art,” he explains. “It makes me feel great, and I love the end result.” In a separate statement, he added: “I’d run to the carpark each morning, paint, then run home, and I’d do that daily until I headed back out on tour again.”

It was only a matter of time before Sheeran was approached about his paintings, being encouraged to showcase them by his close friends, Joe Hage and the renowned contemporary artist Damien Hirst. Now, only a year after he created Cosmic Carpark Paintings, HENI stands as the first to have ever exhibited Sheeran’s visual art for the public, allowing visitors to purchase his original paintings and accompanying limited-edition prints. Notably, Sheeran’s 50% share of the proceeds and all funds from the $400 prints will be donated to his eponymous foundation, whose mission is to provide inclusive music education for children throughout the United Kingdom. The foundation also prioritizes grassroots music projects, schools, and equipment, emphasizing its commitment to accessibility.

“When I was growing up, both of my parents worked in art, so I’ve naturally always been interested in it,” Sheeran continued. “I always enjoyed studying art at school.”

Sheeran’s paintings and prints can both be purchased online until 5:00 p.m. BST on Aug. 1, 2025. Ed Sheeran: Cosmic Carpark Paintings will also be on view at HENI through Aug. 1.

For the first time, Ed Sheeran is showcasing his own series of splatter paintings at HENI in London.

Ed Sheeran's "Cosmic Carpark" painting series on view at HENI in London

Ed Sheeran's "Cosmic Carpark" painting series on view at HENI in London

The series, titled Cosmic Carpark Paintings, was created whenever Sheeran had performance breaks during his Mathematics Tour in 2024.

Ed Sheeran's "Cosmic Carpark" painting series on view at HENI in London

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HENI (@heni)

Sheeran’s share of the proceeds from artwork sales will be donated to his eponymous foundation, whose mission is to provide inclusive music education for children in the UK.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HENI (@heni)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HENI (@heni)

Exhibition Information
Ed Sheeran
Cosmic Carpark Paintings
July 10–August 1, 2025
HENI
6-10 Lexington St, London W1F 0LB

HENI: Website | Instagram

All images via HENI.

Related Articles:

Ed Sheeran Surprises and Serenades Newly Married Couple at a Karaoke Bar

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Impromptu NYC Performance Atop a Car

A $4 Thrift Store Painting Is Actually by David Bowie and Will Sell for Thousands

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Meditates Upon Postcolonial Identity With Hybrid Paintings [Interview]
Nearly 13,000 People Show up for World-Class Organist Playing ‘Interstellar’ Soundtrack at Cathedral
Beloved ‘Project Pabst’ Festival Celebrates Great Music, Beer, and Pacific Northwest Culture
Pianist Brings Comfort To Blind Rescue Elephants in Thailand Sanctuary
Artist Creates Dark Canvases Dripping With Vibrant Streaks of Paint
Listen to the Music Made With the Neanderthal Flute, the Oldest Instrument in the World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Italian Sound Festival Fuses History With Electronic Music To Recreate an Electrifying Arch on Stage
Musical Instrument Museum Highlights the Shared Experience of Making Music Across the World
Hear What the World’s Oldest Song From Over 3,400 Years Sounds Like
High School “Loner” Paints Stunning Portraits To Reconnect With Peers Before Graduation
New Poster Celebrates Oasis During Their Much-Anticipated Reunion Tour
Three Inspiring Online Art Classes You Can Do Outdoors

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.