World’s First Personal 3D-Texture UV Printer Revolutionizes DIY Creativity

By Jessica Stewart on June 23, 2025

EufyMake UV Printer

Being creative at home just got a whole lot easier thanks to an exciting new product wrapping up its Kickstarter campaign. The eufyMake E1 is the world's first personal 3D-texture UV printer and transforms any space into a professional printing shop. With the ability to print 3D textures on virtually any material, it's a revolutionary product for anyone with a small creative business.

Metal, wood, acrylic, and ceramics are just some of the surfaces it can work its magic on, transferring designs in a wide variety of textures and taking DIY to a whole new level. UV printing is known for its unmatched color quality, but was typically reserved for professionals due to the size and bulk of the printers. By shrinking down the size 90%, the team behind eufyMake has created something that can easily sit on your desk. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning and self-maintenance system that makes life easy.

The campaign has already raised an incredible $44 million, surpassing its original goal of $500,000. These pledges have pushed the team to release incredible add-ons that unlock even more potential. These include an accessory for large-scale printing up to 10 meters (32.8 feet), flexible white ink that allows for printing on fabric or leather, and foil stamping applications.

EufyMake E1 was developed by Anker, which previously launched a successful 3D printer. They've transferred their know-how into this new revolutionary product, and it's now ready for the masses. With a scheduled delivery date of August 2025, anyone who pledges won't have to wait long to let their creativity fly.

The Kickstarter campaign ends on June 28, so be sure to make your purchase before the special deals end. Anyone who makes a purchase will receive 25% off the projected retail price, with a basic package starting at $1,899.

EufyMake E1 is a revolutionary personal 3D-texture UV printer.

Its power opens up a world of creative possibilities.

The Kickstarter campaign runs until June 28, with backers getting 25% off the projected retail price.

eufyMake E1: Kickstarter

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
