Home / Design / Cars

Creative Design Turns a VW Bus Into a Luxury Pontoon Boat

By Arnesia Young on October 26, 2021
Floating Motors VW Van Pontoon Houseboat

If you’ve ever dreamed of dropping everything and taking an epic road trip across the country (and even if you haven’t), then you’ve likely encountered the concept of van life. The freedom of living on the open road has its appealing qualities, and it has blown up in popularity in recent years. Long gone is the stigma of “living in a van down by the river.” Ironically, that’s actually the fantasy for some people now. And this new concept design that turns a classic VW bus into a pontoon boat lets you take that fantasy one step further and actually live in a van on the river.

The architect behind the concept is Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini of Lazzarini Design. Best known for his innovative and outlandish superyacht concepts, he also dabbles in the realms of architecture, automotive, and aerospace design. The VW bus pontoon boat rendering is part of his latest startup project called Floating Motors, which aims to re-adapt classic cars and turn them into functional water vehicles. However, these “resto-floats”—as the company calls them—are intricate clones of classic car designs fabricated in fiberglass or carbon fiber. These replicas are then retrofitted with a floating hull and a motor to make the perfect nautical vehicle for work or pleasure.

“We strictly respect the original car model proportions and sizes, applying the most modern nautical techniques for the floating hull (catamaran, conventional or foil), and delivering an exceptional quality concerning construction materials and applied technology, for the longest durability into harsh condition,” the company assures. “Our products are top-luxury motorboats, shaped like mythical cars.”

VW Bus Pontoon Boat by Lazzarini Design

Some of the other models offered include a two-seater convertible called La Dolce and a MINI that sports a Union Jack (UK flag) paint job. Perfect for van life on the water, the VW bus could practically be a houseboat when compared to the smaller sizes of some of the other designs. And even if you wouldn’t want to live on the water in your VW bus pontoon houseboat, it would still be perfect for the most epic lake day—complete with swimming, lounging on the wooden roof deck, and popping back inside to make a delicious lunch with all the amenities on the interior. Just imagine the possibilities!

The only problem is that none of these resto-floats actually exist yet. Floating Motors is still in the kickstarting phase and is now accepting pre-orders. However, the only model currently offered for pre-order is La Dolce, which is priced at $35,000. Lazzarini has also launched a crowdfunding campaign for the project in an effort to raise the capital necessary to build the molds and prototypes for the other models, which he hopes to introduce onto the market within the next two years. Investing $1,000 dollars will get you a $5,000 discount on your first purchase of any of the future Floating Motors vehicles. And $50,000 gets you a 1% stake in the company as well as a founder’s edition model of La Dolce.

So it seems that nautical van life will have to wait for now, but it’s still a pretty cool concept that could become a reality in the near future. To keep up with the latest from Floating Motors and see when its vehicles finally launch, follow the startup on Instagram.

Now you can take your van life onto the water with this creative concept design that turns a VW bus into a pontoon boat.

Floating Motors VW Van Pontoon HouseboatVW Bus Pontoon Boat by Lazzarini DesignFloating Motors VW Van Pontoon HouseboatVW Bus Pontoon Boat by Lazzarini DesignFloating Motors VW Van Pontoon Houseboat

The design is one of several renderings by automotive designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini for his new line called Floating Motors.

Floating Motors Classic Car Pontoon BoatsFloating Motors Classic Car Pontoon Boat Designs

Check out this video to see digital renderings of these classic cars turned into luxury pontoon boats in action!

Floating Motors: WebsiteInstagram | Facebook 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Floating Motors.

Related Articles:

Airstream and Mercedes-Benz Created a Camper Van That’s a Luxury Hotel on Wheels

Model Replica of Iconic VW Camper Van Makes the Perfect Summer Picnic Cool Box

This Double-Decker Luxury Camper Van Has a Pop-Up Second Floor

1970s Volkswagen Beetle Is Transformed Into a Hybrid RV Called a “Super Bugger”

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

You Can Win the ‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean in This Amazing Sweepstakes
A Real Flying Car Just Completed Its First Inter-City Flight
Airstream and Mercedes-Benz Created a Camper Van That’s a Luxury Hotel on Wheels
1970s Volkswagen Beetle Is Transformed Into a Hybrid RV Called a “Super Bugger”
Rolls-Royce and Hermès Collaborate on Luxurious Bespoke Phantom
This Futuristic Electric Car Is Designed To Clean the Surrounding Air Pollution

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Iconic Volkswagen “Love Bus” Gets an Electric Reboot as the Adorable ‘ID.BUZZ’
Photographer Documents the Otherworldly ‘Mutant Vehicles’ That Inhabit Burning Man [Interview]
Cadillac Designed a Futuristic Flying Car That Could Be a Taxi in the Sky
This Double-Decker Luxury Camper Van Has a Pop-Up Second Floor
Nissan Has Designed a Sleek Mobile Office Pod Concept for the Adventurous 9 To 5er
Iconic DeLorean Gets a Modern Reimagining for the Next Generation of Car Lovers

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.