15 Fun Kitchen Gadgets for Anyone Who Loves Pop Culture

Do you have a friend that loves to cook and is also a huge fan of pop culture? Or maybe you are a baker that loves TV and movies. If so, we've pulled together some fun kitchen gadgets to help you whip up a great meal and have a good time while doing so.

Whether it's making Snoopy waffles for breakfast or cooking chili in a Mandalorian slow cooker, our list includes some cool kitchen appliances that make preparing your favorite dish a breeze. Other items, like a Thor meat tenderizer or Friends kitchen utensils, are both useful and unique.

These kitchen tools also make great gifts if you are looking to purchase something for the pop culture lover in your life. This way your favorite chef can elevate their cuisine while also having a little fun.

Here are 15 fun kitchen gadgets for any lover of pop culture.

Peanuts Waffle Maker

Star Wars Death Star Cheese Board

Breaking Bad Spoon Rest

Friends Wood Cooking Utensils

Bob Ross Toaster

Frida Kahlo Tortilla Warmer and Oven Mitt

Star Wars Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

Lionel Richie Cutting Board

The Simpsons Cookie Cutters

Harry Potter Hedwig Cookie Jar

The Mandalorian 5-Quart Slow Cooker

Nightmare Before Christmas Oven Mitt

Thor Meat Tenderizer

Batman Kitchen Timer

One Piece Salt and Pepper Shakers

