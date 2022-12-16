Home / Design / Creative Products

15 Fun Kitchen Gadgets for Anyone Who Loves Pop Culture

By Jessica Stewart on December 16, 2022
Do you have a friend that loves to cook and is also a huge fan of pop culture? Or maybe you are a baker that loves TV and movies. If so, we've pulled together some fun kitchen gadgets to help you whip up a great meal and have a good time while doing so.

Whether it's making Snoopy waffles for breakfast or cooking chili in a Mandalorian slow cooker, our list includes some cool kitchen appliances that make preparing your favorite dish a breeze. Other items, like a Thor meat tenderizer or Friends kitchen utensils, are both useful and unique.

These kitchen tools also make great gifts if you are looking to purchase something for the pop culture lover in your life. This way your favorite chef can elevate their cuisine while also having a little fun.

Here are 15 fun kitchen gadgets for any lover of pop culture.

Table of Contents hide
1 Peanuts Waffle Maker
2 Star Wars Death Star Cheese Board
3 Breaking Bad Spoon Rest
4 Friends Wood Cooking Utensils
5 Bob Ross Toaster
6 Frida Kahlo Tortilla Warmer and Oven Mitt
7 Star Wars Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
8 Lionel Richie Cutting Board
9 The Simpsons Cookie Cutters
10 Harry Potter Hedwig Cookie Jar
11 The Mandalorian 5-Quart Slow Cooker
12 Nightmare Before Christmas Oven Mitt
13 Thor Meat Tenderizer
14 Batman Kitchen Timer
15 One Piece Salt and Pepper Shakers

Peanuts Waffle Maker

Snoopy Waffle Maker

Uncanny Brands | $54.99

 

Star Wars Death Star Cheese Board

Star Wars Cheese Board

Picnic Time | $38.99

 

Breaking Bad Spoon Rest

Breaking Bad Spoon Rest

YROVWENQ | $14.99

 

Friends Wood Cooking Utensils

Friends Cooking Utensils

FUTERLY | $15.99

 

Bob Ross Toaster

Bob Ross Toaster

Uncanny Brands | $39.99

 

Frida Kahlo Tortilla Warmer and Oven Mitt

Frida Kahlo Tortilla Wamer and Oven Mitt

Geonasllc | $15.99

 

Star Wars Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

Star Wars Iced Coffee Press

Joy Jolt | $42.95

 

Lionel Richie Cutting Board

Lionel Richie Cutting Board

Cutting Boarder | $41.48+

 

The Simpsons Cookie Cutters

Simpsons Cookie Cutters

Little Cookiie | $8.01+

 

Harry Potter Hedwig Cookie Jar

Harry Potter Hedwig Cookie Jar

Harry Potter | $39

 

The Mandalorian 5-Quart Slow Cooker

The Mandalorian Slow Cooker

Uncanny Brands | $59.99

 

Nightmare Before Christmas Oven Mitt

Nightmare Before Christmas Oven Mitt

Ukonic | $14.99

 

Thor Meat Tenderizer

Thor Meat Tenderizer

BoxLunch | $26.90

 

Batman Kitchen Timer

Batman Kitchen Timer

Seven20 | $27.99

 

One Piece Salt and Pepper Shakers

One Piece Salt and Pepper Shakers

BoxLunch | $18.90

 

