Embrace Your Dark Side With These Quirky Kitchen Utensils

Most people embrace their spooky side once a year on Halloween, but that doesn't have to be the case! Creative brand OTOTO—which is famous for its fantastical Loch Ness Monster-inspired kitchen utensils—has created a pair of tools based on the darker side of fairytales.

OTOTO's Gracula Garlic Twist is modeled after the famous fictional vampire, Dracula. While most tales describe garlic as one of the few objects that can ward off vampires, it doesn't work on Gracula! This adorable accessory features a caricature of the villainous figure wearing a dramatic black cape with a high collar. To use it, you remove Gracula's head and place the garlic cloves inside the body. Then, put the head back on and give it a twist to crush the garlic. It's so easy, you'll want to add garlic to all of your dishes.

Similarly, the Vino Corkscrew and Wine Opener has striking wings inspired by a flying black bat. To open a bottle of wine, simply screw the metal end into the cork and use the wide batwings to pull it out of the bottle. Or, use the large-eared head to handily uncap your favorite beverage. Whatever you're serving to drink, your guests are sure to get a kick out of Vino's eye-catching design.

