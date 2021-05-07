Home / Design / Creative Products

Embrace Your Dark Side With These Quirky Kitchen Utensils

By Margherita Cole on May 7, 2021
Gracula Garlic Twist by OTOTO

Most people embrace their spooky side once a year on Halloween, but that doesn't have to be the case! Creative brand OTOTO—which is famous for its fantastical Loch Ness Monster-inspired kitchen utensils—has created a pair of tools based on the darker side of fairytales.

OTOTO's Gracula Garlic Twist is modeled after the famous fictional vampire, Dracula. While most tales describe garlic as one of the few objects that can ward off vampires, it doesn't work on Gracula! This adorable accessory features a caricature of the villainous figure wearing a dramatic black cape with a high collar. To use it, you remove Gracula's head and place the garlic cloves inside the body. Then, put the head back on and give it a twist to crush the garlic. It's so easy, you'll want to add garlic to all of your dishes.

Similarly, the Vino Corkscrew and Wine Opener has striking wings inspired by a flying black bat. To open a bottle of wine, simply screw the metal end into the cork and use the wide batwings to pull it out of the bottle. Or, use the large-eared head to handily uncap your favorite beverage. Whatever you're serving to drink, your guests are sure to get a kick out of Vino's eye-catching design.

Scroll down to see more images of these quirky kitchen utensils, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

This playful garlic twist is modeled after the famous fictional vampire, Dracula.

 

Gracula Garlic Twist by OTOTO

Gracula Garlic Twist by OTOTO

Gracula Garlic Twist by OTOTO

Gracula Garlic Twist by OTOTO

Gracula Garlic Twist by OTOTO

Pair it with the bat-like wine opener and corkscrew to make a macabre gift set!

 

Vino Wine Opener and Corkscrew

Vino Wine Opener and Corkscrew

Vino Wine Opener and Corkscrew

Vino Wine Opener and Corkscrew

Vino Wine Opener and Corkscrew

Vino Wine Opener and Corkscrew

Vino Wine Opener and Corkscrew

Vino Wine Opener and Corkscrew

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.