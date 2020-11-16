12 Funny Gifts for Men That Will Put a Permanent Smile on Your Favorite Guy’s Face

Searching for the perfect funny gift to brighten your favorite guy's day? Well, you're in luck! My Modern Met Store carries a plethora of funny gifts for men, ranging from quirky bookends and bookshelves to artsy action figures to whimsical desk accessories. With so many options, you're sure to find what you're looking for.

If he's an animal-lover, creative brand Comma designs wooden stacking games that will keep him entertained over and over again. Although similar to Jenga, this game is played in reverse, where the goal is to stack the pieces as high as you can without toppling the tower. One version is a set of six cat-shaped pieces, and the other features six good doggos that resemble the Shiba Inu breed.

Another great gift idea is to find some whimsical home decor that will bring joy into your guy's home. Artori Design specializes in “practical, day-to-day products” that are “dabbled in humor.” Their Supershelf is inspired by comic book superheroes, and includes a metallic caped crusader that looks as though he is holding up the invisible shelf with one hand. Similarly, the Runaway Bookend stars a young couple running away from the hidden, slanted bookend.

Scroll down for some of our favorite funny gifts for men, and head over to My Modern Met Store to shop the whole collection.

Surprise your favorite guy with one of these funny gifts for men!

Big Wooden Cat Pile Game

Yoga Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Mars Dust Globe

Leonardo da Vinci Action Figure

Modern Artists Socks Gift Set

Supershelf

DisappEARing Van Gogh Mug

Keith Hairball Enamel Pin

Cubebot Natural Wood

Small Wooden Dog Stack Game

Runaway Bookend

Don't Be a Square, Be a Cubist Hoodie

Find more funny gifts for men in My Modern Met Store!

Related Articles:

35 Creative Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers

30 Wearable Gifts for People Who Love to Travel

30 Creative Wine Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Red, White, or Rosé All Day