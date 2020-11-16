Home / Design / Creative Products

12 Funny Gifts for Men That Will Put a Permanent Smile on Your Favorite Guy’s Face

By Margherita Cole on November 16, 2020
Funny Gifts for Men

Searching for the perfect funny gift to brighten your favorite guy's day? Well, you're in luck! My Modern Met Store carries a plethora of funny gifts for men, ranging from quirky bookends and bookshelves to artsy action figures to whimsical desk accessories. With so many options, you're sure to find what you're looking for.

If he's an animal-lover, creative brand Comma designs wooden stacking games that will keep him entertained over and over again. Although similar to Jenga, this game is played in reverse, where the goal is to stack the pieces as high as you can without toppling the tower. One version is a set of six cat-shaped pieces, and the other features six good doggos that resemble the Shiba Inu breed.

Another great gift idea is to find some whimsical home decor that will bring joy into your guy's home. Artori Design specializes in “practical, day-to-day products” that are “dabbled in humor.” Their Supershelf is inspired by comic book superheroes, and includes a metallic caped crusader that looks as though he is holding up the invisible shelf with one hand. Similarly, the Runaway Bookend stars a young couple running away from the hidden, slanted bookend.

Scroll down for some of our favorite funny gifts for men, and head over to My Modern Met Store to shop the whole collection.

Surprise your favorite guy with one of these funny gifts for men!

 

Big Wooden Cat Pile Game

Cat Pile Game

Comma | $36

 

Yoga Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Yoga Joes Set

Brogamats | $25

 

Mars Dust Globe

Mars Dust Globe

Humango | $35

 

Leonardo da Vinci Action Figure

 

Modern Artists Socks Gift Set

Funny Artist Socks

Chattyfeet | $39.95

 

Supershelf

Supershelf

Artori Design | $27.50

 

DisappEARing Van Gogh Mug

Keith Hairball Enamel Pin

Keith Hairball Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Cubebot Natural Wood

 

Small Wooden Dog Stack Game

Wooden Dog Stack Game

Comma | $20

 

Runaway Bookend

 

Don't Be a Square, Be a Cubist Hoodie

 

Find more funny gifts for men in My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
