30+ Gift Ideas for the Minimalist in Your Life With Exquisite Taste

Minimalists come in all shapes and sizes, and they can sometimes be hard to shop for. Despite the implications of minimalism being “simple,” the sort of products that fall under that category can actually be quite specific—especially if you take into consideration the different type of minimalists we're talking about. Is your friend or family member a minimalist in order to simplify their lives, to reduce waste and help the planet, or simply because they love the minimalist aesthetic? No matter where they land on the minimalist spectrum, there are excellent gift options they're sure to love.
There are different types of minimalists, so here are the best gifts for whatever type your giftee may be.
Hardcore Minimalists
Shopping for someone who is all about wanting nothing is pretty tough. Sentimental gifts or things you can do together is always a good option. In this category, we have collected some fun ideas that won’t add to your minimalist’s tiny collection of possessions. These include things to do together, like a class or concert, consumable products, digital subscriptions or artwork, and gifts that really say you “get” them—like a wipeable notebook that means they’ll never have to waste paper. Don’t forget that if you really run out of ideas, there’s always cash or a gift card.
Eco-Conscious Minimalists
Some minimalists choose to limit their consumption in order to be more eco-friendly. If this sounds like the person you are shopping for—even if that person is you—then these next gifts are a perfect fit. Though these are all physical items, each will help cut down on waste.
Tech Minimalists
Though maybe not for hardcore minimalists, many people love tech products that simplify the unsightly wires and visual noise. We have collected some of our favorite sleek tech products along with some tech products that will help you or your loved one live a simpler, more minimal life.
Design Minimalists
Last but not least, these gifts are for people who love sleek minimalist design and wouldn’t mind a great functional piece. We have rounded up some of the coolest and most unique minimal pieces—including a flat water bottle designed to fit in your bag, an unusual chess set, and a gravity-defying floating planter.
