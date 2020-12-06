Home / Gift Guide

30+ Gift Ideas for the Minimalist in Your Life With Exquisite Taste

By Samantha Pires on December 6, 2020
30+ Gift Ideas for the Minimalist in Your Life

Minimalists come in all shapes and sizes, and they can sometimes be hard to shop for. Despite the implications of minimalism being “simple,” the sort of products that fall under that category can actually be quite specific—especially if you take into consideration the different type of minimalists we're talking about. Is your friend or family member a minimalist in order to simplify their lives, to reduce waste and help the planet, or simply because they love the minimalist aesthetic? No matter where they land on the minimalist spectrum, there are excellent gift options they're sure to love.

There are different types of minimalists, so here are the best gifts for whatever type your giftee may be.

 

Hardcore Minimalists

Shopping for someone who is all about wanting nothing is pretty tough. Sentimental gifts or things you can do together is always a good option. In this category, we have collected some fun ideas that won’t add to your minimalist’s tiny collection of possessions. These include things to do together, like a class or concert, consumable products, digital subscriptions or artwork, and gifts that really say you “get” them—like a wipeable notebook that means they’ll never have to waste paper. Don’t forget that if you really run out of ideas, there’s always cash or a gift card.

 

Classes

 

Concerts

 

Sweet Treats

 

Erasable Notebook That Means They'll Never Run Out of Paper

 

A Shirt That Matches Their Lifestyle

 

Digital Magazine Subscription

 

Gift Card

 

Digital Personalized Art

 

Eco-Conscious Minimalists

Some minimalists choose to limit their consumption in order to be more eco-friendly. If this sounds like the person you are shopping for—even if that person is you—then these next gifts are a perfect fit. Though these are all physical items, each will help cut down on waste.

 

Reusable Lunch Set

 

Tote Bag

 

Reusable Coconut Bowls

 

Zero Waste Starter Kit

 

Reusable Laundry Ball

 

Tech Minimalists

Though maybe not for hardcore minimalists, many people love tech products that simplify the unsightly wires and visual noise. We have collected some of our favorite sleek tech products along with some tech products that will help you or your loved one live a simpler, more minimal life.

 

Kindle or E-Reader

 

Headphones

 

Wood Headphone Stand

 

Beat Speakers

 

Design Minimalists

Last but not least, these gifts are for people who love sleek minimalist design and wouldn’t mind a great functional piece. We have rounded up some of the coolest and most unique minimal pieces—including a flat water bottle designed to fit in your bag, an unusual chess set, and a gravity-defying floating planter.

 

Diffuser

 

Watch

 

Chess Set

 

A5 Water Bottle

 

Floating Vase

 

Natural Cork Vase

 

Glass Carafe

 

Glass Teapot with Infuser

 

Minimalist Jewelry

 

Alarm Clock

 

Desk Organizer

 

Ceramic Vase

 

Travel Cup

 

Sphere Lamp

