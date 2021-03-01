10 Stylish Habit Trackers That Will Help You Form Healthy Routines

If you have a goal that you want to achieve, one way to get there is through habit building. Whether the routine is large or small, career-focused or health-centric, it's critical to getting what you want out of life. But starting a new habit can be a challenge; that’s why accountability is a helpful approach to ensuring that you keep with it. That’s where a habit tracker comes in.

A habit tracker is a simple but powerful tool to visualize your accountability and consistency when forming a routine. They often come in the form of notepads or calendars (there are apps, too) that encourage you to write the habit down and then mark off the days in which you successfully complete the task. Perhaps you want to meditate every day. You would write down that goal on your tracker and then check it off when you finish it. Over the course of a week, month, or even a year, you’ll see how consistent you are.

It might not seem like much, but having to mark down the days you complete a habit is a great motivator for keeping it up. You are holding yourself accountable; and if you share the habit tracker with a friend or loved one, they too can see your progress. (Try this for some extra accountability.)

Of course, a tracker is just part of a habit-building equation. In addition to writing it down, you'll want to try other approaches that'll set you up for success. One of the most effective ways to form a new habit is with a method known as stacking. With stacking, you’ll pair the habit you want to start with an already established routine. Going back to meditation, let’s say that every morning you wake up and pour a cup of coffee. By adding meditation as part of your coffee routine—you do it before you get your mug from the cupboard—you’re placing it into a routine you were doing anyway. It is essentially putting the habit in the path of least resistance. (For more scientifically backed research on forming habits, check out this episode of the podcast Life Kit.)

Jumpstart your habit formation with one of these trackers. Each has a slightly different design, but they all will help you hold yourself accountable.

Lamare Habit Tracker Calendar

Weekly Habit Tracker Notepad (50 Pages)

12-Month Habit Tracker

Habit Roadmap (6 Months)

Ink+Volt Progress Pad

Productive AF Weekly Planner

Daily Habit Tracker (Up to 26 Habits)

Just Track It Habit Tracker

Mindful Habit Tracker Notepad

Habit Tracker Calendar and To-Do List

