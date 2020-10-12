Home / Food Art

Baker Designs Brilliantly Spooky Pie Crusts for Halloween

By Emma Taggart on October 12, 2020
Halloween Pie Crust Designs by The Pieous

As the cold weather approaches, there’s nothing more wholesome than a delicious pie. And if you’re into baking, you might agree that the best thing about the pie is its crust. From woven lattices to patterned puff pastry, a pie’s top gives chefs a chance to showcase their creativity and skill. One food artist who’s doing just that is Vancouver-based Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin (of The Pieous). She creates incredible pie crust designs inspired by pop culture and the seasons. And since Halloween is just around the corner, the talented “pie-oneer” has been conjuring up a collection of spooktacular pies that are sure to inspire you to (trick or) treat yourself.

From a Jack-o'-lantern pie to a tart decorated with pastry skulls, each pie crust design looks just like a work of spine-tingling art. Clark-Bojin even made her first ever three-tier “Wedding Piescraper” with a chocolate silk filling. The self-taught baker says, “My mission is to show the world that not only can pies go head-to-head against the poshest wedding cakes and fancy-pants desserts on the most discerning buffet tables of the world, but that they can be fun and easy to pull off too!”

Although her desserts look elaborate, Clark-Bojin believes that anyone can create pie crusts just like hers, and often shares images of her process on Instagram. And since many of us are now more-or-less confined to our houses during the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the perfect time to learn a new skill. “I know it’s going to be a different sort of Halloween this year what with the global apocalypse and all,” jokes Clark-Bojin. “But hey, even if we can’t see our friends live, we can always send them an awesome Halloween pie to let them know they are with us in spirit.”

Check out Clark-Bojin’s latest pie crust designs below and follow her on Instagram for much more.

Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin (of The Pieous) creates incredible pie crust designs that look like works of art.

Pie Crust Designs by The PieousPie Crust Designs by The Pieous

Her Halloween-themed tarts are sure to inspire you to (trick or) treat yourself.

Halloween Pie Crust Designs by The PieousHalloween Pie Crust Designs by The PieousHalloween Pie Crust Designs by The PieousHalloween Pie Crust Designs by The PieousHalloween Pie Crust Designs by The PieousHalloween Pie Crust Designs by The Pieous

The self-taught “pie-oneer” also creates pies based on pop culture characters and the seasons.

Halloween Pie Crust Designs by The PieousCanada Day Pie Crust Design by The PieousCanada Day Pie Crust Design by The PieousBee Pie Crust Design by The PieousBird Pie Crust Design by The PieousPie Crust Design by The PieousPrince Pie Crust Design by The PieousDavid Bowie Pie Crust Design by The Pieous

She often shares photos of her process on Instagram.

My Neighbour Totoro Pie Crust Design by The PieousMy Neighbour Totoro Pie Crust Design by The PieousMy Neighbour Totoro Pie Crust Design by The PieousMy Neighbour Totoro Pie Crust Design by The PieousThe Pieous / Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Pieous / Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin.

