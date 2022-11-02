12 Small But Meaningful 2022 Hanukkah Gifts for Adults

Hanukkah (Chanukah) is a beautiful eight-day celebration that is a time for families to gather together and rejoice. Also known as the Festival of Lights, the holiday celebrates the rededication of the Temple of Jerusalem after it had been defiled and is first mentioned in the books of Maccabees. The nightly lighting of the menorah, playing a game of dreidel, and eating special holiday foods like latkes and sufganiyot are all part of the celebration. This year, the holiday runs from December 16 to December 26, 2022.

While gift-giving isn't a traditional part of Hanukkah, it's something that's become more commonplace for American Jews starting from the late 19th century. It's believed that the concept to give a small gift during each night of Hanukkah began when Christmas became a national holiday in the United States and there was a push toward gift-giving. What has always been tradition is giving gelt (Yiddish for money). Though gelt is now in the form of chocolate coins, these treats were once pure gold.

So what should you get if you are looking to partake in giving a gift for Hanukkah? The focus is often on the kids, but there's no reason that adults shouldn't also get in on the fun. We've put together some ideas of small, meaningful gifts that tie back to the holiday and Jewish culture. And the good news is, you don't have to spend a lot of money. In fact, many of these items—like the hamsa mezze server—also work as hostess gifts if you need to bring something to a Hanukkah celebration.

So what you can expect on this holiday? You might want to upgrade your gelt and indulge in chocolate coins by a gourmet chocolatier or an artistic dreidel made from embossed glass. Or, if you love baking, why not try a rolling pin embossed with symbols of the holiday? And, if you are looking for something to do with the whole family, there is also a beautiful wood Hanukkah memory game.

So, get ready to celebrate the Festival of Lights this year with some small, affordable Hanukkah gifts.

Looking for the best Hanukkah gifts for adults? Here are some of our favorite affordable presents.

Handcrafted Glass Dreidels

Contemporary Menorah

Embossed Rolling Pin

Unisex Hanukkah Sweatshirt

Hamsa Mezze Server

Wood Hanukkah Memory Game

“I Love You a Latke” Potholder

Hanukkah ‘Hug in a Mug'

Jerusalem: A Cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi

Personalized Jewelry Dish

Sufganiyot Making Kit

Gourmet Chocolate Hanukkah Gelt

Related Articles :

Surprise Your Favorite Guy With One of These Small Gifts

15 Small Gifts That Are Sure to Make Someone’s Day in a Big Way

31 Creative Small Gifts That Will Make a Big Impact This Holiday Season

20 Gifts Under $25 That Are Thoughtfully Creative Without Breaking the Bank