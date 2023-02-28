Home / Store

Fun Animal-Inspired Utensils Will Keep Your Kitchen Creative and Organized

By Margherita Cole on February 28, 2023
Crab n Roll paper Towel Holder

There's always lots to do in the kitchen, and not all of it is fun. Fortunately, creative studio OTOTO designs whimsical utensils that bring joy to every task. From collecting the last bit of jam from a jar to cleaning up spills on the counter, these tools will make you happy to be prepared.

The Crab n' Roll Paper Towel Holder will make paper towels an essential part of your decor. Featuring a bright red color and a pair of big cartoonish eyes, this crab-inspired tool will easily hold a fresh roll of paper towels upright. Not only will your kitchen counter be more organized for it, but you'll also be prepared to snag a square whenever a spill or mess appears.

If you're someone who enjoys toast with jam, you've likely encountered the struggle of reaching the bottom of the jam jar. OTOTO has not only created a functional solution but a cute one, too. The Splatypus Jar Scraper Spatula is a clever invention that is modeled after the platypus animal with a long bendable bill that can reach into the crevices of any jar. With its help, no jam will go to waste.

Make every task fun and easy with these quirky kitchen utensils!

 

Splatypus Jar Scraper Spatula

Splatypus Jar Scraper

OTOTO | $14.95

Crab n' Roll Paper Towel Holder

Crab n Roll paper Towel Holder

OTOTO | $24.95

Jungle Slotted Spoon

Jungle Spoon

OTOTO | $15

Clean Dreams Kitchen Sponge Holder

Clean Dreams Sponge Holder

OTOTO | $15

Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons and Egg Separator

Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons

OTOTO | $16

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

OTOTO | $16

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
