Home / Funny

Someone Is Photoshopping Mr. Bean Onto the Faces of A-list Celebrities

By Sara Barnes on September 22, 2022

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

Someone behind the Instagram account Kingdom of Bean is trying to answer a simple question. “If everyone was Mr. Bean, what would the world look like?” The Instagrammer is giving us an idea with their collection of images that superimpose the face of actor Rowan Atkinson with celebrities of all stripes. From James Corden (“James Corbean”) to Mark Zuckerberg (“Mark Zuckerbean”) to Ariana Grande (“Ariana Beande”), the artist shows that Mr. Bean’s face can fit anyone.

As Mr. Bean, Atkinson is known for his expressive eyes and eyebrows that say a lot without having to utter any words. The portraits on the Kingdom of Bean showcase a few of the actor’s most notable expressions. Featured are his raised brows with a sly smile as well as similarly raised eyebrows and a smirk, and a wrinkled nose as if he’s confused or surprised. The result is a complete reimagining of the celebrities that we know. But for better or worse? That’s for you to decide.

Scroll down to see more portraits from the Kingdom of Bean.

Someone behind the Instagram account Kingdom of Bean is trying to answer a simple question.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

“If everyone was Mr. Bean, what would the world look like?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

The Instagrammer is giving us an idea with their collection of images that superimpose the face of actor Rowan Atkinson with celebrities of all stripes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

It seems that Mr. Bean’s face can fit anyone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

Kingdom of Bean: Instagram
h/t: [Sad and Useless]

Related Articles:

Mr. Bean Hilariously Inserted into Historical Paintings

Kendall Jenner’s Devoted “Fraternal Twin” Hilariously Photoshops Himself into Her Life

Son Photoshops His Dad Into Famous Film Scenes and Iconic Pieces of Pop Culture

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Oil Paintings of Cats Stealing Food Throughout Art History
High School Tradition Lets Seniors Dress Up For Fun, Pop Culture-Inspired ID Photos
Workaholics Can Sit in This Coffin-Shaped Office Chair Forever
Domino’s Staff Finds Dinosaur Toy Accidentally Left Behind and Makes It an Employee for the Night
Baby Seal Breaks Into New Zealand Home to Terrify Cat and Lounge on Couch
‘Cats With Jobs’ Twitter Features Funny Photos of Felines at Hard at “Work”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Choreography Duo Imagines 40 iPhone Text Tones as Expressive Interpretive Dances
Meet the Winners of the 2022 Teen and Kid Mullet Championships
Rick Astley Recreates “Never Gonna Give You Up” Music Video After 35 Years
These Early Entries From the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Are a Hoot
Artist Reimagines Cats as Royalty in Traditional Portraits of People
Pawtrolling Pooch Named “Sausage” Helps Pedestrians Cross the Road Every Day

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.