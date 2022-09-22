Someone Is Photoshopping Mr. Bean Onto the Faces of A-list Celebrities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

Someone behind the Instagram account Kingdom of Bean is trying to answer a simple question. “If everyone was Mr. Bean, what would the world look like?” The Instagrammer is giving us an idea with their collection of images that superimpose the face of actor Rowan Atkinson with celebrities of all stripes. From James Corden (“James Corbean”) to Mark Zuckerberg (“Mark Zuckerbean”) to Ariana Grande (“Ariana Beande”), the artist shows that Mr. Bean’s face can fit anyone.

As Mr. Bean, Atkinson is known for his expressive eyes and eyebrows that say a lot without having to utter any words. The portraits on the Kingdom of Bean showcase a few of the actor’s most notable expressions. Featured are his raised brows with a sly smile as well as similarly raised eyebrows and a smirk, and a wrinkled nose as if he’s confused or surprised. The result is a complete reimagining of the celebrities that we know. But for better or worse? That’s for you to decide.

Scroll down to see more portraits from the Kingdom of Bean.

Someone behind the Instagram account Kingdom of Bean is trying to answer a simple question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

“If everyone was Mr. Bean, what would the world look like?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

The Instagrammer is giving us an idea with their collection of images that superimpose the face of actor Rowan Atkinson with celebrities of all stripes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

It seems that Mr. Bean’s face can fit anyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of Bean (@kingdom.of.bean)

Kingdom of Bean: Instagram

h/t: [Sad and Useless]

Related Articles:

Mr. Bean Hilariously Inserted into Historical Paintings

Kendall Jenner’s Devoted “Fraternal Twin” Hilariously Photoshops Himself into Her Life

Son Photoshops His Dad Into Famous Film Scenes and Iconic Pieces of Pop Culture