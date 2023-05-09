Spring is the season of fresh starts, so what better time is there to embark on a new hobby? If embroidery has been on your radar, but you didn't know where to start, then you're in luck. My Modern Met Store has just stocked up on some all-inclusive kits by Kiriki Press that are perfect for spring. From a vibrant blue jay to a snuggly sheep, these DIY projects will inspire you to start making again.

Each of these animal embroidery kits includes a screen-printed pattern, a variety of embroidery floss, stuffing, and step-by-step instructions to get you started. In addition, Kiriki Press labels their kits from Level 1 to Level 3 so you can choose the project that is most appropriate to your embroidery skill level. The Kangaroo Kit, for instance, is marked as a Level 2 and helps you stitch a bright orange kangaroo (complete with a joey).

Or, if you already have some knowledge of basic stitches, then you may be tempted to try one of their Level 3 activities. The Blue Jay Kit will show you how to bring the beautiful cerulean bird to life, adding charming details to its magnificent plumage. Likewise, the Sheep Kit provides supplies and instructions on how to stitch a cozy-looking sheep wearing an intricate cable-knit sweater.

Scroll down to take a closer look at these embroidery kits, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Create your own animal plushie with these all-inclusive kits!

Blue Jay Embroidery Kit

Kangaroo Embroidery Kit

Sheep Embroidery Kit

Find more embroidery kits in My Modern Met Store!

