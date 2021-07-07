Home / Design / Cars

A Real Flying Car Just Completed Its First Inter-City Flight

By Arnesia Young on July 7, 2021

AirCar Flying Car by Klein Vision

For years, sci-fi movies have portrayed the future as a world filled with flying cars and hover vehicles. Now, the reality of that vision is just a little bit closer. On June 28, the AirCar—a dual-mode car-aircraft vehicle designed by Slovakian tech company Klein Vision—completed its first inter-city flight. Traveling from the international airport in Nitra, Slovakia to the international airport in Bratislava, the central-European country’s capital, the aircraft completed the trip in just 35 minutes.

This milestone brings the AirCar Prototype one step closer to production and counts as its 142nd successful landing. It was piloted in this pivotal voyage by its inventor and CEO of Klein Vision, Professor Stefan Klein. After safely landing, Klein transformed the aircraft into a sleek sports car at the click of a button—a transformation that took less than three minutes. He then drove it directly off the runway into downtown Bratislava, along with his co-founder Anton Zajac.

“This flight starts a new era of dual transportation vehicles,” Professor Klein stated as he exited the AirCar. “It opens a new category of transportation and returns the freedom originally attributed to cars back to the individual.”

“AirCar is no longer just a proof of concept,” added Zajac. “Flying at 8,200 ft at a speed of 100kt, it has turned science fiction into a reality.”

Scroll down to see the full video of the AirCar’s first inter-city flight. To learn more about Klein Vision, visit the company’s website or follow them on Instagram.

The AirCar—a real flying car designed by Slovakian tech company Klein Vision—just completed its first inter-city flight successfully.

Real Flying CarReal Flying CarAirCar Flying Car by Klein VisionReal Flying CarAirCar Flying Car by Klein Vision

The pivotal voyage took just 35 minutes; and afterward, the aircraft transformed back into a car in under three minutes.

Real Flying CarReal Flying CarAirCar Flying Car by Klein VisionAirCar Flying Car by Klein VisionReal Flying Car

Its pilot then drove it directly off the runway and into the city.

AirCar Flying Car by Klein VisionReal Flying CarAirCar Flying Car by Klein VisionAirCar Flying Car by Klein VisionReal Flying Car

Watch the AirCar's whole flight!

Klein Vision: Website | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Hypebeast]

All images via Klein Vision.

Related Articles:

Cadillac Designed a Futuristic Flying Car That Could Be a Taxi in the Sky

Japan’s ‘Flying Car’ Takes First Piloted Test Flight Off the Ground

This Futuristic Electric Car Is Designed To Clean the Surrounding Air Pollution

Uber Reveals Futuristic “Skyports” for Flying Taxis of the Future

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Airstream and Mercedes-Benz Created a Camper Van That’s a Luxury Hotel on Wheels
1970s Volkswagen Beetle Is Transformed Into a Hybrid RV Called a “Super Bugger”
Rolls-Royce and Hermès Collaborate on Luxurious Bespoke Phantom
This Futuristic Electric Car Is Designed To Clean the Surrounding Air Pollution
Iconic Volkswagen “Love Bus” Gets an Electric Reboot as the Adorable ‘ID.BUZZ’
Photographer Documents the Otherworldly ‘Mutant Vehicles’ That Inhabit Burning Man [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Cadillac Designed a Futuristic Flying Car That Could Be a Taxi in the Sky
This Double-Decker Luxury Camper Van Has a Pop-Up Second Floor
Nissan Has Designed a Sleek Mobile Office Pod Concept for the Adventurous 9 To 5er
Iconic DeLorean Gets a Modern Reimagining for the Next Generation of Car Lovers
This Cutting-Edge Company Can Transform Any Classic Vehicle Into an Electric Car
Explore the “Exploded” Inner Workings of the Ford Model T, the Car That Changed America

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.