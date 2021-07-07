A Real Flying Car Just Completed Its First Inter-City Flight

For years, sci-fi movies have portrayed the future as a world filled with flying cars and hover vehicles. Now, the reality of that vision is just a little bit closer. On June 28, the AirCar—a dual-mode car-aircraft vehicle designed by Slovakian tech company Klein Vision—completed its first inter-city flight. Traveling from the international airport in Nitra, Slovakia to the international airport in Bratislava, the central-European country’s capital, the aircraft completed the trip in just 35 minutes.

This milestone brings the AirCar Prototype one step closer to production and counts as its 142nd successful landing. It was piloted in this pivotal voyage by its inventor and CEO of Klein Vision, Professor Stefan Klein. After safely landing, Klein transformed the aircraft into a sleek sports car at the click of a button—a transformation that took less than three minutes. He then drove it directly off the runway into downtown Bratislava, along with his co-founder Anton Zajac.

“This flight starts a new era of dual transportation vehicles,” Professor Klein stated as he exited the AirCar. “It opens a new category of transportation and returns the freedom originally attributed to cars back to the individual.”

“AirCar is no longer just a proof of concept,” added Zajac. “Flying at 8,200 ft at a speed of 100kt, it has turned science fiction into a reality.”

The AirCar—a real flying car designed by Slovakian tech company Klein Vision—just completed its first inter-city flight successfully.

The pivotal voyage took just 35 minutes; and afterward, the aircraft transformed back into a car in under three minutes.

Its pilot then drove it directly off the runway and into the city.

Watch the AirCar's whole flight!

