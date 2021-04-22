Home / Design / Style

Rainbow Hair Coloring Transforms Ordinary Locks Into Shimmering Prism Coifs

By Sara Barnes on April 22, 2021
Rainbow Hair

Throughout the years, hair has become an unexpected canvas for beautiful art. From awe-inspiring braids to vibrant coloring, it’s incredible what hairstylists are able to achieve. Adding to our wonder is Ksenia Kisavna, a stylist and colorist who transforms otherwise ordinary locks into rainbow coifs that radiate the likes of blue, green, and pink hues. When she's done, her clients have a work of art on their heads.

Kisavna began her foray into coloring in 2017 when the trend of highlighter-cloaked hair exploded in popularity. Since that time, the self-taught stylist has honed her skills—first on friends and family, and now on an array of folks eager to express themselves through their hair. Kisavna keeps her work feeling fresh by looking beyond industry trends and turning to nature for wow-worthy color combinations.

In the case of her rainbow hair, Kisavna has found inspiration in the way light will reflect into a space and project tiny rainbows indoors. The feeling of fleeting color is translated onto the locks; as the hair moves with the wind, it’s reminiscent of how quickly light from prisms can move, too.

Scroll down to see Kisavna’s colorful hair art.

Hairstylist and colorist Ksenia Kisavna transforms otherwise ordinary locks into stunning rainbow coifs.

Multicolored Hair StyleRainbow HairRainbow HairRainbow HairRainbow HairRainbow HairRainbow HairRainbow HairUnconventional Hair ColoringMulticolored Hair StyleMulticolored Hair StyleRainbow HairMulticolored Hair StyleMulticolored Hair StyleMulticolored Hair StyleMulticolored Hair StyleMulticolored Hair StyleKsenia Kisavna: Instagram
h/t: [Brightside]

All images via Ksenia Kisavna.

Related Articles:

“Lattice Hair” Trend Gives Ordinary Braids a Boost with Stunningly Intricate Weavings

Self-Taught Artist Creates Complex Hairstyles That Look They Belong in a Fantasy Film

‘Shine Line’ Hair Trend Dyes a Brilliant Optical Illusion into Women’s Hair

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Woman Overcomes Poverty to Fulfill Her Dream of Being a World-Famous Dress Designer
Sculptural Hair Styles Become Unlikely Canvases for Delicate Baroque-Inspired Art
20+ Flower-Themed Accessories to Celebrate Spring in Style
Talented Hairstylist Elevates Hair Braids To Look Like Complex Woven Art
Self-Taught Artist Creates Complex Hairstyles That Look They Belong in a Fantasy Film
The Ultra-Convenient ‘Nike GO FlyEase’ Is the First “Hands-Free” Sneaker

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

23 Handmade Leather Backpacks That Are Stylish for Any Occasion
Young Woman Dresses Up Like a 19th-Century Edwardian Lady Every Single Day
This Woman Broke the Guinness World Record for the Largest Afro
Teen Whose Prom Was Canceled Due To COVID Has a Stunning Photoshoot in Her Dress
This Hand-Painted Meissen x Adidas ZX8000 Porcelain Sneaker Belongs in a Museum
Hairstylist Shares Amazing Transformations of Women Who Rock Their Gray Locks

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.