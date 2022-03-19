Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Ethereal Embroidered Moths Take Flight With Wings Made of Vintage Tapestries

By Margherita Cole on March 19, 2022
Embroidered Tapestry Moths by Larysa Bernhardt

Romantic tapestries find new life in the delicately stitched creations of Larysa Bernhardt. The Missouri-based artist uses found materials with distinct vintage designs as the inspiration for plush moth sculptures that can just as easily fit in your arms as they can decorate the walls of your home.

The idea for this unlikely partnership came from Bernhardt's longtime fascination with nostalgic textiles. To make sure they stay in good condition, she habitually checks for moth larvae in the folds of the cloth. This ritual triggered the idea of merging the delicate cloth fabric with its natural “enemy.” As a result, the artist also discovered a new love and appreciation for the winged insect. “The way moths tirelessly and fearlessly reach for the light inspires me,” Bernhardt tells to My Modern Met.

From Medieval and Renaissance figures to richly colored blooms to a yellow beaded sun, the breadth of different tapestry designs is reflected in her moth menagerie. “I don’t ‘hunt' my materials, I let them ‘happen' to me,” she continues. “I can walk by a beautiful tapestry and feel unmoved, or I can fall in love with it. There must be a connection, tugging-of-the-heart strings. I can get inspired by different things. A purse, porcelain cameo, string of pearls. Carriage blanket, antique tablecloth, embroidered bell pull. They tell stories, and it’s never-ending.”

You can purchase original art as it becomes available via Bernhardt's Etsy shop, and keep up to date with her latest work by following the artist on Instagram.

Missouri-based artist Larysa Bernhardt creates dreamy moths from romantic tapestry fabrics.

Embroidered Tapestry Moths by Larysa BernhardtEmbroidered Tapestry Moths by Larysa Bernhardt

She searches for nostalgic textiles that speak to her.

Embroidered Tapestry Moths by Larysa BernhardtEmbroidered Tapestry Moths by Larysa Bernhardt

These fabrics become the inspiration for plush moth sculptures that are big enough to hold in your arms.

Embroidered Tapestry Moths by Larysa BernhardtEmbroidered Tapestry Moths by Larysa Bernhardt

The idea for this unlikely partnership came from Bernhardt's longtime fascination with nostalgic textiles.

Embroidered Tapestry Moths by Larysa Bernhardt

To make sure they stay in good condition, she habitually checks for moth larvae in the folds of the cloth.

Embroidered Tapestry Moths by Larysa Bernhardt

This ritual triggered the idea of merging the delicate cloth fabric with its natural “enemy.”

Embroidered Tapestry Moths by Larysa BernhardtEmbroidered Tapestry Moths by Larysa BernhardtLarysa Bernhardt: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Larysa Bernhardt.

