LEGO Launches 2,048-Piece ‘Friends’ Set Including Both Apartments

After releasing their Friends 25th anniversary Central Perk set, LEGO has returned with a new product themed after the popular TV show. This new LEGO set features the two famous New York apartments where Joey, Chandler, Monica, Rachel, Ross, and Phoebe spent a lot of time getting into hilarious shenanigans. Not to mention, the apartments can even be connected by the famed hallway where many more hysterical moments ensued.

The LEGO F.R.I.E.N.D.S Apartments Set includes 2,048 pieces and is packed with minifigures of the whole gang—even a guest appearance by Janice. There are also many additional accessories that will allow devoted Friends fans to recreate several iconic scenes from the decade-long series. Remember the one where Joey and Monica put a Thanksgiving turkey on their heads? Or the time when Ross wore those ridiculous leather pants? Well, it’s all there—and there’s even more where that came from.

“Following the success of the LEGO Ideas Central Perk set, we wanted to develop another tribute to this iconic TV show with a focus on the famous apartments,” says LEGO set designer Anderson Ward Grubb. “We worked directly from production photos of the set as well as watching and re-watching a lot of episodes so we could capture as many iconic moments as possible. One fun challenge was figuring out how to represent some aspects that change over the course of the show that appear in some episodes and not in others. I am looking forward to seeing if the eagle-eyed fans will spot them.”

The Friends Apartments set is currently only available for LEGO VIP members starting May 19, 2021. However, it will be available to the public in LEGO stores starting on June 1, 2021.

h/t: [designboom]

All images via LEGO.

