LEGO Unveils ‘The Office’ Set With 15 Characters From the Beloved TV Series

We’ve seen some highly requested LEGO sets of beloved films, TV series, and fictional characters—including Batman, Harry Potter, Friends, and Baby Yoda—and now there's another fan favorite that will be LEGO-fied: The Office and over a dozen characters from the very quotable show. Thanks to the efforts of Jaijai Lewis, you can now recreate your own little slice of Dunder Mifflin with the brand new 1,164-piece Lego Ideas The Office set.

This incredible replication comes with 15 mini-figures of some of the show’s most beloved characters, like Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute. There’s even a LEGO figure of Angela’s cat, Garbage. For 12 of the mini-figures, you can turn their head around to show a different facial expression. There is one character that fans have noticed is missing, though—Andy. LEGO made sure to address his absence on Twitter, playfully saying, “He's away working on his…management skills.”

Measuring at over 12 inches wide, the bundle has mini versions of some of the most iconic settings in The Office, including the reception desk, Jim and Dwight’s desks, and Phyllis and Stanley’s desk island. Michael’s office can also slide out for separate display. There are endless opportunities to recreate the events that occurred in Dunder Mifflin Paper Company’s offices with the set’s many included accessories. Kevin can spill his chili all over the reception area, Dwight’s stapler can be found stuck in gelatin, Michael can host several meetings in the conference room, and the group can read through Michael’s infamous Threat Level Midnight.

Jaijai has been working on the design since 2014, after seeing that LEGO would be releasing a set modeled after The Big Bang Theory. After submitting his third design in 2020 to Lego Ideas, it took off like wildfire. Within two months, the project page had 10,000 supporters. Now, for $120, you could give the Office superfan in your life endless safety training, birthday parties for “Kelley,” and Straight Outta Scranton screenings.

The Office set is now available for presale purchase at the LEGO store and Walmart, before it officially hits the market in October 2022.

The beloved TV series The Office now has its own LEGO set, designed by Jaijai Lewis.

This impressive recreation of the iconic show includes 15 mini-figures of some fan-favorite characters, like Dwight Schrute and Pam Beesly.

The set also includes tons of accessories for endless reenactments of the funniest moments in the show, including Dwight's stapler in gelatin.

With a whopping 1,164 pieces, there is no shortage of references to the show.

The Office set is available for presale on the LEGO store and Walmart. It will be released in October 2022.

Lego Ideas The Office set: Website | Lego Store | Walmart

h/t: [The Verge]

All images via Lego.

Related Articles:

LEGO Unveils ‘The Starry Night’ Set Celebrating Van Gogh’s Most Famous Painting

LEGO Releases Nostalgic ‘Back to the Future’ Set of All Three DeLoreans

LEGO Celebrates 30th Anniversary of ‘Seinfeld’ by Releasing a Set Based on Jerry’s Apartment