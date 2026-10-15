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K-Pop Singer Rosé of BLACKPINK To Perform at LACMA’s 2026 Art+Film Gala

By Regina Sienra on October 15, 2026
Singer Rosé, who will perform at the LACMA 2026 Art+Film Gala

Photo: Image Press Agency/Depositphotos

Over the last few years, singer Rosé has proved to be a captivating pop star, both with her participation in the K-pop juggernaut BLACKPINK and as a solo artist. Now, Rosé has been revealed as the musical guest at Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 2026 Art+Film Gala, a star-studded fundraiser to support the museum’s film programs, exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational endeavors.

“The LACMA Art+Film Gala celebrates creative icons and the connections between all forms of creativity, all around the world,” says Gala Co-Chair Eva Chow, who shares duties with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. “As a global pop superstar, ROSÉ will amplify the spirit of the evening with her incomparable talent and style.”

The biggest testament to this is her chart-topping collaboration with Bruno Mars, “APT,” which has surpassed 2.5 billion streams on both Spotify and YouTube. It also received three Grammy Award nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

This year, the gala is honoring Latvian-American visual artist Vija Celmins and Canadian movie director Denis Villeneuve, whose latest film, Dune: Part Three is coming out in December. Now in its 15th year, LACMA’s annual gala will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

To stay up to date with the singer and her upcoming projects, follow Rosé on Instagram. And to make sure you don’t miss out on any details of the event, follow LACMA on Instagram.

Rosé has been revealed as the musical guest at LACMA’s 2026 Art+Film Gala.

 

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Una publicación compartida por VANITY FAIR (@vanityfair)

Source: ROSÉ is the Musical Guest at LACMA’s 2026 Art+Film Gala

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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