K-Pop Singer Rosé of BLACKPINK To Perform at LACMA’s 2026 Art+Film Gala

Over the last few years, singer Rosé has proved to be a captivating pop star, both with her participation in the K-pop juggernaut BLACKPINK and as a solo artist. Now, Rosé has been revealed as the musical guest at Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 2026 Art+Film Gala, a star-studded fundraiser to support the museum’s film programs, exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational endeavors.

“The LACMA Art+Film Gala celebrates creative icons and the connections between all forms of creativity, all around the world,” says Gala Co-Chair Eva Chow, who shares duties with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. “As a global pop superstar, ROSÉ will amplify the spirit of the evening with her incomparable talent and style.”

The biggest testament to this is her chart-topping collaboration with Bruno Mars, “APT,” which has surpassed 2.5 billion streams on both Spotify and YouTube. It also received three Grammy Award nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

This year, the gala is honoring Latvian-American visual artist Vija Celmins and Canadian movie director Denis Villeneuve, whose latest film, Dune: Part Three is coming out in December. Now in its 15th year, LACMA’s annual gala will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

To stay up to date with the singer and her upcoming projects, follow Rosé on Instagram. And to make sure you don’t miss out on any details of the event, follow LACMA on Instagram.

Rosé has been revealed as the musical guest at LACMA’s 2026 Art+Film Gala.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por VANITY FAIR (@vanityfair)

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