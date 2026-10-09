Watch GENER8ION and Yung Lean Recreate Their Viral Music Video Live on Stage

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Earlier this year, GENER8ION and Yung Lean teamed up in what has turned out to be the most talked about music video of 2026. “STORM,” directed by Romain Gavras, is less of an accompanying visual for a track, and more of a cinematic short film. This project earned the team four nominations at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). However, the real win was seeing them recreate the climactic scene of the video live on stage.

The seven-and-a-half-minute video follows Yung Lean as he plays a violent school bully at a British boarding school in the not-so-distant future. Near the end, the Swedish rapper takes his place among dozens of uniform-clad students on the school steps. As he smokes a cigarette, the other youngsters start dancing in carefully synchronized waves of movement, producing a deeply hypnotic visual.

The creative team took the choreography created by Damien Jalet to the VMAs stage. An upset-looking Yung Lean with blood on his shirt rushed to the stage and destroyed one of the VMA’s moon man trophies before joining the 66 dancers. Swapping out the cigarette for an ice cream cone, he looked defiantly at the camera as the troupe swayed rhythmically around him.

GENER8ION is a musical project created by French producer and visual artist Surkin, whose real name is Benoît Heitz. Known for collaborating frequently with Gavras, the pair go back over 10 years. “STORM,” which came out April 2026, has taken them from a niche endeavor to a viral creative force that can go toe-to-toe with music powerhouses and their million-dollar budgets.

While they didn’t win any of the awards they were up for, they have certainly made an impression in the industry. In a day and age where music videos don’t have as much staying power as they once did, GENER8ION and Yung Lean have shown the creative possibilities of this medium are limitless.

Watch the original “STORM ” video and the MTV VMAs performance below.

GENER8ION and Yung Lean recreated their viral “STORM” music video at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por billboard (@billboard)

The seven-and-a-half-minute short film follows Yung Lean as he plays a violent school bully at a British boarding school.

Watch their performance at the MTV VMAs.

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