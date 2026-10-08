Home / Entertainment / Music

‘Head Trip’ EDM Festival Is Descending on the Coachella Valley for One Time Only

By Sara Barnes on October 8, 2026

Head Trip Stage Renderings

Head Trip is taking over the California desert. From October 10 to 11, 2026, the electronic music festival will welcome EDM juggernauts, including Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, and Skrillex. It’s a one-time-only event taking over Empire Polo Club in Indio, a city in the state’s famed Coachella Valley. For avid festival-goers, the venue is the same place that hosts Coachella and Stagecoach.

Electronic dance music DJs and producers take the spotlight during Head Trip, and the festival promises a sci-fi-inspired feel, as seen in its stage design. Created by the production company High Scream, its founder, Romain Pissenem, has reimagined what the stark natural landscape can be. The sets will transport attendees into an immersive fictional world, making them feel as though something has landed in the desert—even if they aren’t sure what it is.

When attending a music festival, there’s often the dilemma: what sets do you prioritize? Sometimes, the acts you want to see are on different stages and have overlapping performance times. That’s not the case with Head Trip, which has only one stage, so you don’t have to make those hard choices. There are some breaks in between acts, but some boast back-to-back sets, like Peggy Gou and Four Tet, as well as Dom Dolla and Kettama. Doors open at 3 p.m. on both festival days.

Limited passes are still available for Head Trip, ranging from general admission to VIP. The VIP pass allows entry to exclusive areas with specialty food and drink vendors, shaded seating, and more. For those looking to camp in their cars between the two days—often the most convenient way to experience the weekend—passes are available for that, too.

Head Trip is taking over the California desert. From October 10 to 11, 2026, the electronic music festival will welcome EDM juggernauts, including Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, and Skrillex.

Line Up of Head Trip

It’s a one-time-only event taking over Empire Polo Club in Indio, a city in the state’s famed Coachella Valley.

Head Trip Stage Renderings

The festival promises a sci-fi-inspired feel, as seen in its stage design.

Head Trip Stage Renderings

Created by the production company High Scream, its founder, Romain Pissenem, has reimagined what the stark natural landscape can be.

Head Trip Stage Renderings

The sets will transport attendees into an immersive fictional world, making them feel as though something has landed in the desert—even if they aren’t sure what it is.

Head Trip Stage Renderings

Head Trip: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MOTIF.

Related Articles:

Desert Air Takes Flight With Electronic Music Festival in Mojave Desert

Elements Festival 2026 Turns the Forest Into a Fantastical Playground of Art and Music

Day Zero Festival Brings Music and Art to the Mayan Jungle

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Beautifully Informative “Blueprint” Poster Plots Pop Music’s History Across Decades and Styles
Music Prodigy Armed With a Single Keyboard Gets Entire Room Dancing in Indonesia
Vinyl and CD Sales Are Booming as Music Lovers Rediscover the Joy of Physical Mediums
Chappell Roan Announces a Fundraiser in Support of Trans Youth and LGBTQ+ Communities
Dolly Parton Estate Will Honor the Late Singer With “Dollyfest” Instead of a Public Memorial
Kelly Clarkson Hits Every Note Flawlessly in ‘Golden’ Cover From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

More on My Modern Met

95-Year-Old Willam Shatner To Debut His New Heavy Metal Band at Riot Fest l in Chicago
Buckingham Palace Honors Dolly Parton With a Guard Band Performance of ‘9 to 5’
Australia Bans Fully AI-Generated Music From Its Official Song Charts
RIP Dolly Parton: Queen of Country Music and Universally Beloved Philanthropist Dies at 80
RIP Plas Johnson: Saxophonist Behind the Iconic ‘Pink Panther’ Theme Dies at 94
Wall-Mounted Audio System Lets You Listen to Music in Style and With Intention

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.