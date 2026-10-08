‘Head Trip’ EDM Festival Is Descending on the Coachella Valley for One Time Only

Head Trip is taking over the California desert. From October 10 to 11, 2026, the electronic music festival will welcome EDM juggernauts, including Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, and Skrillex. It’s a one-time-only event taking over Empire Polo Club in Indio, a city in the state’s famed Coachella Valley. For avid festival-goers, the venue is the same place that hosts Coachella and Stagecoach.

Electronic dance music DJs and producers take the spotlight during Head Trip, and the festival promises a sci-fi-inspired feel, as seen in its stage design. Created by the production company High Scream, its founder, Romain Pissenem, has reimagined what the stark natural landscape can be. The sets will transport attendees into an immersive fictional world, making them feel as though something has landed in the desert—even if they aren’t sure what it is.

When attending a music festival, there’s often the dilemma: what sets do you prioritize? Sometimes, the acts you want to see are on different stages and have overlapping performance times. That’s not the case with Head Trip, which has only one stage, so you don’t have to make those hard choices. There are some breaks in between acts, but some boast back-to-back sets, like Peggy Gou and Four Tet, as well as Dom Dolla and Kettama. Doors open at 3 p.m. on both festival days.

Limited passes are still available for Head Trip, ranging from general admission to VIP. The VIP pass allows entry to exclusive areas with specialty food and drink vendors, shaded seating, and more. For those looking to camp in their cars between the two days—often the most convenient way to experience the weekend—passes are available for that, too.

Head Trip is taking over the California desert. From October 10 to 11, 2026, the electronic music festival will welcome EDM juggernauts, including Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, and Skrillex.

It’s a one-time-only event taking over Empire Polo Club in Indio, a city in the state’s famed Coachella Valley.

The festival promises a sci-fi-inspired feel, as seen in its stage design.

Created by the production company High Scream, its founder, Romain Pissenem, has reimagined what the stark natural landscape can be.

The sets will transport attendees into an immersive fictional world, making them feel as though something has landed in the desert—even if they aren’t sure what it is.

Head Trip: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MOTIF.