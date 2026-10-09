Singer Lisa of BLACKPINK Gives Electrifying Performance of Thai-Inspired Single “SaWaDiKa”

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Singer Lisa is on top of the world. Her history-making Vegas residency sold out in minutes and her upcoming EP Press Play is one of the most anticipated music drops of the fall. Ahead of its release, Lisa performed the lead single “SaWaDiKa” at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Mixing dynamic choreography with high production value, the live debut of this song became one of the most talked about moments of the night.

Donning a dark red leotard with a black corset and knee-high boots, Lisa brought the energy of Bangkok nights to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Surrounded by dancers in an urban setting, the singer spotlighted her heritage with set pieces of Thai signs and a life-sized tuk-tuk, dancing under hypnotic red-hued visuals.

The viral single itself is a nod to Lisa’s Thai roots. “SaWaDiKa” is a stylized spelling of sawatdee ka, a greeting used by women in Thailand. Throughout the song, Lisa blends rap verses with Thai phrases, both uplifting the local slang onto a global stage and giving a unique shout out to her culture—a daringly creative move as an established K-pop star from the girl group BLACKPINK.

The performance took place shortly after Lisa received the Best Pop Video award for “Dream,” starring Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. Defeating powerhouses like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, and Charli XCX in this category, Lisa walked away with the fourth VMA of her career.

You can relive Lisa’s VMA performance below. For even more music from her, her Press Play EP is coming out on October 23. You can pre-save it on Spotify and Apple Music.

Lisa performed her single “SaWaDiKa” at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Vogue Taiwan (@voguetaiwan)

You can relive Lisa’s VMA performance below.

LISA: Instagram

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