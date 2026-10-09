Home / Entertainment / Music

Singer Lisa of BLACKPINK Gives Electrifying Performance of Thai-Inspired Single “SaWaDiKa”

By Regina Sienra on October 9, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Paper Magazine (@papermagazine)

Singer Lisa is on top of the world. Her history-making Vegas residency sold out in minutes and her upcoming EP Press Play is one of the most anticipated music drops of the fall. Ahead of its release, Lisa performed the lead single “SaWaDiKa” at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Mixing dynamic choreography with high production value, the live debut of this song became one of the most talked about moments of the night.

Donning a dark red leotard with a black corset and knee-high boots, Lisa brought the energy of Bangkok nights to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Surrounded by dancers in an urban setting, the singer spotlighted her heritage with set pieces of Thai signs and a life-sized tuk-tuk, dancing under hypnotic red-hued visuals.

The viral single itself is a nod to Lisa’s Thai roots. “SaWaDiKa” is a stylized spelling of sawatdee ka, a greeting used by women in Thailand. Throughout the song, Lisa blends rap verses with Thai phrases, both uplifting the local slang onto a global stage and giving a unique shout out to her culture—a daringly creative move as an established K-pop star from the girl group BLACKPINK.

The performance took place shortly after Lisa received the Best Pop Video award for “Dream,” starring Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. Defeating powerhouses like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, and Charli XCX in this category, Lisa walked away with the fourth VMA of her career.

You can relive Lisa’s VMA performance below. For even more music from her, her Press Play EP is coming out on October 23. You can pre-save it on Spotify and Apple Music.

Lisa performed her single “SaWaDiKa” at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Vogue Taiwan (@voguetaiwan)

You can relive Lisa’s VMA performance below.

LISA: Instagram

Related Articles:

Singer Lisa From Blackpink Announces Her First Las Vegas Residency Called ‘Viva La Lisa’

Punch the Monkey Is Visited by Singer Lisa as Zookeepers Shed a Light on Him Being “Bullied”

Blackpink’s Lisa Stars in New Dance-Inspired NikeSkims Collection Campaign

Watch Rosalía and Björk Command an Electrifying Performance of “Berghain” at the BRIT Awards

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch GENER8ION and Yung Lean Recreate Their Viral Music Video Live on Stage
‘Head Trip’ EDM Festival Is Descending on the Coachella Valley for One Time Only
Beautifully Informative “Blueprint” Poster Plots Pop Music’s History Across Decades and Styles
Music Prodigy Armed With a Single Keyboard Gets Entire Room Dancing in Indonesia
Vinyl and CD Sales Are Booming as Music Lovers Rediscover the Joy of Physical Mediums
Chappell Roan Announces a Fundraiser in Support of Trans Youth and LGBTQ+ Communities

More on My Modern Met

Dolly Parton Estate Will Honor the Late Singer With “Dollyfest” Instead of a Public Memorial
Kelly Clarkson Hits Every Note Flawlessly in ‘Golden’ Cover From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’
95-Year-Old Willam Shatner To Debut His New Heavy Metal Band at Riot Fest l in Chicago
Buckingham Palace Honors Dolly Parton With a Guard Band Performance of ‘9 to 5’
Australia Bans Fully AI-Generated Music From Its Official Song Charts
RIP Dolly Parton: Queen of Country Music and Universally Beloved Philanthropist Dies at 80

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.