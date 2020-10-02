Home / Drawing / Illustration

These Encouraging Hand-Lettered Illustrations Will Brighten Your Day

By Margherita Cole on October 2, 2020
Hand Lettering by Macarena Chomik

Hand-lettering artists utilize the beauty of the alphabet to transform simple words and phrases into striking works of art. Argentina-based graphic designer and illustrator Macarena Chomik takes this art form one step further by embellishing her typographical paintings with beautiful botanical motifs.

Chomik takes simple motivational phrases such as “Things will work out” and “This is going to be a great day” and frames them with a variety of colorful flora, animals, and geometric shapes. While some of Chomik's designs are made entirely on her iPad using the Procreate app, others are produced using traditional media like watercolor and gouache paint. But regardless of how she chooses to work, her visual language stays the same. She combines her graphic, whimsical style with bold palettes that accentuate her masterful calligraphy. Most of her hand-lettered pieces feature white script on a dark background that is filled with floating plant life. This dreamy imagery accentuates Chomik's choice of words, making each of her illustrations a delight to look at.

Scroll down for a positive peek at Chomil's optimistic artwork. You can purchase prints and stickers of Chomik's work via her Etsy shop, and keep up to date with her latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Argentina-based artist Macarena Chomik creates dazzling hand-lettered prints.

Hand Lettering by Macarena Chomik

She frames her romantic script with beautiful botanical imagery.

Hand Lettering by Macarena ChomikHand Lettering by Macarena ChomikHand Lettering by Macarena ChomikHand Lettering by Macarena ChomikHand Lettering by Macarena ChomikHand Lettering by Macarena ChomikHand Lettering by Macarena ChomikHand Lettering by Macarena ChomikHand Lettering by Macarena ChomikHand Lettering by Macarena ChomikHand Lettering by Macarena ChomikHand Lettering by Macarena ChomikHand Lettering by Macarena ChomikHand Lettering by Macarena ChomikHand Lettering by Macarena Chomik

Watch this video for more insight into Chomik's creative process:

 

Macarena Chomik: Etsy | Instagram
h/t: [Brown Paper Bag]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Macarena Chomik.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Captivating Illustrations of Children Raised by Wild Animals

